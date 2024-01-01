Once a grand Jewish school building, this post office offers some curious photo ops, given its location in the heart of a busy market area.
Pollock St Post Office
Kolkata (Calcutta)
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.21 MILES
The incredible Victoria Memorial is a vast, beautifully proportioned festival of white marble: think US Capitol meets Taj Mahal. Had it been built for a…
4.22 MILES
Despite being an awkward journey by public transport, Kolkata’s lovely 109-hectare Botanical Gardens makes for a great place to escape from the city’s…
3.92 MILES
Set very attractively amid palms and manicured lawns, this large religious centre is the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission, inspired by 19th-century…
1.78 MILES
Countless clay effigies of deities and demons immersed in the Hooghly during Kolkata’s colourful pujas (offering or prayers) are created in specialist…
0.64 MILES
Built in 1835 by a raja from the prosperous Mallick family, this resplendent mansion is as grand as it is curious. Its marble-draped halls are overstuffed…
0.76 MILES
The stately 1784 family mansion of Rabindranath Tagore has become a shrine-like museum to India’s greatest modern poet. Even if his personal effects don’t…
1.22 MILES
India's biggest and oldest major museum celebrated its bicentenary in February 2014. It's mostly a lovably old-fashioned place that fills a large…
1.88 MILES
A vast expanse of green in the heart of the city's brick-and-mortar matrix, the Maidan is where Kolkata's residents congregate for walks, spirited cricket…
Nearby Kolkata (Calcutta) attractions
0.02 MILES
Literally meaning 'House of God', this atmospheric synagogue's front facade looks a little like a 1930s cinema. Within the building (dating back to 1856),…
0.06 MILES
This perfume-maker's shop conjures up images of the Raj era. It's an atmospheric place, although the perfumes can be of the strong concentrated variety…
0.07 MILES
The relatively modern Shree Cutchi Jain Temple makes a useful landmark on atmospheric Ezra St.
0.15 MILES
This 1825 structure is one of Kolkata's smaller synagogues, and is almost hidden behind a plethora of market stalls selling trinkets and bindis. To enter,…
0.16 MILES
The spectacular Maghen David Synagogue looks very much like a large sturdy church with its red-and-yellow brickwork, spired tower and trefoiled windows…
0.2 MILES
Commonly called the Portuguese Church, this imposing 1797 cathedral was founded by Portuguese merchants after they settled in Kolkata. The graceful ash…
0.22 MILES
The 1905 former Chartered Bank Building is a five-storey red-and-white block with side turrets, domes and a vaguely Moorish touch to the design. Higher…
0.22 MILES
This is Kolkata's oldest Chinese temple, an 1820s relic from the colonial period when thousands of Chinese migrants flocked to Kolkata to work on the…