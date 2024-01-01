Diu Museum

Diu

St Thomas’ Church is a lovely, simple building with walls decaying in genteel fashion. It now houses the Diu Museum, with a spooky, evocative collection of wooden saints going back to the 16th century and particularly creepy armless angels. Once a year, on All Saints' Day (1 November), this is used for a packed-out Mass.

  • Portuguese fort in Diu, Gujarat, India. (Photo by: IndiaPictures/UIG via Getty Images)

    Diu Fort

    0.44 MILES

    Built in 1535, with additions made in 1541, this massive, well-preserved Portuguese fort with its double moat (one tidal) was one of the most important…

  • St Paul’s Church

    St Paul’s Church

    0.09 MILES

    Cavernous St Paul’s is a wedding cake of a church, founded by Jesuits in 1600 and then rebuilt in 1807. Its neoclassical facade is the most elaborate of…

  • Vanakbara

    Vanakbara

    7.42 MILES

    At the extreme west of the island, Vanakbara is a fascinating little fishing village and one of the highlights of Diu. It’s great to wander around the…

  • Church of St Francis of Assisi

    Church of St Francis of Assisi

    0.21 MILES

    A surprise awaits at this church, founded in 1593, and previously used as a hospital. The whitewashed exterior is all flaking paint and sea-spray decay,…

  • Ghoghla Beach

    Ghoghla Beach

    1.24 MILES

    Ghoghla Beach, north of Diu town, is the best beach on the island. A long stretch of sand, it has less trash and fewer people than the other nearby…

  • Gangeswar Temple

    Gangeswar Temple

    1.86 MILES

    Gangeswar Temple, on the south coast 3km west of town, just past Fudam village, is a small coastal cave where five Shiva linga (phallic symbols) are…

  • Nagar Sheth Haveli

    Nagar Sheth Haveli

    0.32 MILES

    The most impressive and elaborate buildings in Diu town's western maze of tiny streets are found in the Panchwati area. Nagar Sheth Haveli, an old…

  • Zampa Gateway

    Zampa Gateway

    0.52 MILES

    Painted bright red, this main town gateway in the huge city wall that hems in the western side of Diu has carvings of lions, angels and a priest, while…

