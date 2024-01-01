Inside the Hotel Posada de Don Rodrigo, this museum has displays on the history of the Atitlán region and the volcanic eruptions that created its landscape, plus a collection of ancient artifacts recovered from the lake. A hall below the main gallery covers Samabaj, an ancient ceremonial center discovered at the bottom of the lake near Cerro de Oro.
Museo Lacustre Atitlán
Panajachel
