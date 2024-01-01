Temple of Hercules

Kos Town

LoginSave

The only surviving parts of this 2nd-century BC temple are the foundations and platform on which the original structure once stood.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Aerial of the Stefanos volcano crater on Nisyros Island, with the Aegean sea in the background. 1513319564 aegean, aerial, cliff, crater, dodecanese, drone, greece, island, landscape, mountain, nature, nisyros, photo, rock, rocky, sea, stefanos, volcano

    Caldera

    22.83 MILES

    A visit to the caldera is like stepping into a science fiction movie, cows grazing amid strange coloured rocks in what resembles a lunar landscape.

  • ARThill

    ARThill

    16.86 MILES

    Painter and sculptor Ender Guzey established this unique space in a remote hillside location east of Bodrum, showcasing contemporary art and (occasional)…

  • Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, Bodrum, Turkey

    Mausoleum

    12.37 MILES

    One of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, the Mausoleum (originally 44.8m high) was the greatest achievement of Carian King Mausolus (r 376–353 BC),…

  • Asklepieion

    Asklepieion

    2.99 MILES

    The island’s most important ancient site stands on a pine-covered hill 3km southwest of Kos Town, commanding lovely views across towards Turkey. A…

  • Bodrum Castle

    Bodrum Castle

    12.2 MILES

    Bodrum's magnificent waterfront castle, built by the Knights Hospitaller, dates back to the 15th century. It houses the excellent Museum of Underwater…

  • St Valsamidis

    St Valsamidis

    18.27 MILES

    This unorthodox collection is the life's work of a local Kalymnian man, Stavros Valsamidis, who for 48 years undertook private dives, and amassed items…

  • Archaeological Museum

    Archaeological Museum

    21.31 MILES

    This showpiece modern museum, on Mandraki’s main pedestrian street, displays a fascinating collection of Hellenistic and Roman pottery and sculpture, as…

  • Dibeklihan Culture & Art Village

    Dibeklihan Culture & Art Village

    12.08 MILES

    In the all-but abandoned village of Yakaköy just off the road between Yalıkavak and Ortakent, this complex contains an art gallery, shops, the Dibek…

View more attractions

Nearby Kos Town attractions

3. Ancient Agora

Exposed by a devastating earthquake in 1933, Kos’ ancient centre – an important market, political and social hub – occupies a large area south of the…

4. Mosque of Gazi Hassan Pasha

0.07 MILES

The Gazi Hassan Pasha Mosque, built in 1786 with the support of pasha (admiral) Gazi Hasan Pasa, governor of Kos, boasts one of the most stunning minarets…

5. Plateia Platanou

0.08 MILES

The warm, graceful charm and sedate pace of Kos Town is experienced at its best in this lovely cobblestone square, immediately south of the castle…

6. Hippocrates' Plane Tree

0.09 MILES

North of the Ancient Agora is the lovely cobblestone Plateia Platanou, where you can pay your respects to the Hippocrates' plane tree, under which…

7. Archaeological Museum

0.15 MILES

Housed in a superb example of an Italian-era building, located in the central square, the small, but excellent archaeological museum possesses a wealth of…

8. Castle of the Knights

0.18 MILES

Due to damage caused by an earthquake in 2017, Kos’ magnificent 15th-century castle is currently closed. Nevertheless, given its extraordinary location at…