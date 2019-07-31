Shop
A handsome harbour community, fronted by a superb medieval castle and somehow squeezed amid a mind-blowing array of ancient ruins from the Greek, Roman and Byzantine eras, Kos Town is the island's capital, main ferry port and only sizeable town. While some central streets tend to be overrun by partying tourists, most remain attractive. The square houses a fabulous museum and features some extraordinary architecture. The port is lined by cafes and tavernas and its unbroken row of excursion boats, fishing vessels and fancy yachts bob and bristle against each other along the waterfront.
North of the Ancient Agora is the lovely cobblestone Plateia Platanou, where you can pay your respects to the Hippocrates' plane tree, under which…
Due to damage caused by an earthquake in 2017, Kos’ magnificent 15th-century castle is currently closed. Nevertheless, given its extraordinary location at…
This open archaeological site, south of the centre, holds ancient ruins uncovered by an earthquake in 1933. Its real treasures are the mosaics of the…
Reopened to the public in 2015 after years of restoration, Casa Romana is believed to have been constructed during Hellenistic times and remodelled until…
Exposed by a devastating earthquake in 1933, Kos’ ancient centre – an important market, political and social hub – occupies a large area south of the…
The warm, graceful charm and sedate pace of Kos Town is experienced at its best in this lovely cobblestone square, immediately south of the castle…
Housed in a superb example of an Italian-era building, located in the central square, the small, but excellent archaeological museum possesses a wealth of…
The Gazi Hassan Pasha Mosque, built in 1786 with the support of pasha (admiral) Gazi Hasan Pasa, governor of Kos, boasts one of the most stunning minarets…
