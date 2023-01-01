Reopened to the public in 2015 after years of restoration, Casa Romana is believed to have been constructed during Hellenistic times and remodelled until the 3rd century AD. In 1940, and again only recently, it was restored. The surviving structure of the house was rebuilt; it provides enormous insight into how a wealthy Koan official and his family lived. Although not advertised, listening devices have invaluable recorded information and relate to numbered exhibits.

You can visit all the rooms surrounding three inner courtyards; the mosaics from 3rd century AD are particularly beautiful.