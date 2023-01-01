St Valsamidis

This unorthodox collection is the life's work of a local Kalymnian man, Stavros Valsamidis, who for 48 years undertook private dives, and amassed items from the ocean floor. The 17,000 objects span from archaeological amphorae (all registered), shells, corals and WWII artefacts. Prized possessions include items from the Middle East that had clearly been pillaged by pirates. Stavros is no longer alive but these days, his son promotes what Kalymnians relate to best: the sea.

Head to the cafe-bar to the left of the museum and ask for the keys if it's not open.