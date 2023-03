Fully serviced by the operators who rent out sunbed, brollies, wi-fi and more, the lovely sandy strip of Mastihari is great for families. It does get rather hectic, with music, volleyball and the like. No fear. Walk another 400m west, and you can have the entire remaining section – as far as you can walk – to yourself, with no touts, nor services. This beach is north-facing, however, which means it can be breezy.