Kalymnian House Museum

This private folk museum, located on the road past the turn-off to St Savvas, southwest of Pothia, is choc-a-block with old costumes, household goods and artefacts from the late 19th century, plus local furniture to help you imagine island life in the twentieth century. The English-speaking owner will run you through the highlights. Far from old and dusty, this interesting spot provides an excellent context to your island surroundings.

A great gift shop selling high-quality local goods is attached.