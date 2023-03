Despite the fact that it's one long 12km stretch of golden sand, Paradise Beach, the pearl of the island's beaches, is broken down into a number of smaller beaches, albeit by names only. They're backed by cliffs and greenery with little development and have stunning clear water. The further west, the busier it gets. For a more nature-based experience with fewer resources, Magic Beach is your best bet. Exotic Beach is for those who want to bare all.