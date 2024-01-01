Church Museum

Dodecanese

Despite its name, this small museum, just up from the seafront below the monastery, is exclusively ecclesiastic. Besides its icons, vestments, votive offerings and memorabilia of long-deceased monks, it’s crammed with oddments ranging from coins and banknotes (money given to the church, including in foreign currency) to dolls used to celebrate baptisms and weddings.

  • Aerial of the Stefanos volcano crater on Nisyros Island, with the Aegean sea in the background. 1513319564 aegean, aerial, cliff, crater, dodecanese, drone, greece, island, landscape, mountain, nature, nisyros, photo, rock, rocky, sea, stefanos, volcano

    Caldera

    3.09 MILES

    A visit to the caldera is like stepping into a science fiction movie, cows grazing amid strange coloured rocks in what resembles a lunar landscape.

  • Asklepieion

    Asklepieion

    18.97 MILES

    The island’s most important ancient site stands on a pine-covered hill 3km southwest of Kos Town, commanding lovely views across towards Turkey. A…

  • St Valsamidis

    St Valsamidis

    24 MILES

    This unorthodox collection is the life's work of a local Kalymnian man, Stavros Valsamidis, who for 48 years undertook private dives, and amassed items…

  • Archaeological Museum

    Archaeological Museum

    0.13 MILES

    This showpiece modern museum, on Mandraki’s main pedestrian street, displays a fascinating collection of Hellenistic and Roman pottery and sculpture, as…

  • Knidos

    Knidos

    14.48 MILES

    The ruins of Knidos (kuh-nee-dos), a once-prosperous Dorian port city dating to 400 BC, lies scattered across the western tip of the Datça Peninsula…

  • The Plane Tree of Hippocrates. Platanus orientalis.

    Hippocrates' Plane Tree

    21.49 MILES

    North of the Ancient Agora is the lovely cobblestone Plateia Platanou, where you can pay your respects to the Hippocrates' plane tree, under which…

  • View inside the Neratzia Castle, a former fortress of the Knights of St. John of Jerusalem, at Mandraki harbour, Kos-Town, Kos, Greece

    Castle of the Knights

    21.56 MILES

    Due to damage caused by an earthquake in 2017, Kos’ magnificent 15th-century castle is currently closed. Nevertheless, given its extraordinary location at…

  • Western Excavation Site

    Western Excavation Site

    21.11 MILES

    This open archaeological site, south of the centre, holds ancient ruins uncovered by an earthquake in 1933. Its real treasures are the mosaics of the…

Nearby Dodecanese attractions

1. Moni Panagias Spilianis

0.02 MILES

This hillside medieval monastery, overlooking the sea below the castle, can be reached via a short staircase. Visitors can only access a small anteroom.

2. Archaeological Museum

0.13 MILES

This showpiece modern museum, on Mandraki’s main pedestrian street, displays a fascinating collection of Hellenistic and Roman pottery and sculpture, as…

3. Paleokastro

0.22 MILES

Best reached by a lovely 20-minute hike through the fields, along a trail that starts southwest of the monastery, this astonishing Mycenaean-era acropolis…

4. Ancient City Wall

0.33 MILES

Dating from the 4th century BC, the ancient walls above Nisyros, accessed from the path behind the monastery and medieval castle, are one of the Aegean's…

5. Caldera

3.09 MILES

A visit to the caldera is like stepping into a science fiction movie, cows grazing amid strange coloured rocks in what resembles a lunar landscape.

6. Volcanological Museum

3.64 MILES

Set beside the end of the road, this kid-friendly modern museum does a good job of explaining the history and mythology of the volcano and its impact on…

7. Paradise Beach

12.77 MILES

Despite the fact that it's one long 12km stretch of golden sand, Paradise Beach, the pearl of the island's beaches, is broken down into a number of…

8. Kohilari Beach

13.33 MILES

This beach is for those who want a nature-based experience on a remote strip and small dunes behind. It is also for people who don't mind wind. This is…