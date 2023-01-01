Western Excavation Site

This open archaeological site, south of the centre, holds ancient ruins uncovered by an earthquake in 1933. Its real treasures are the mosaics of the House of Europa. The house was an opulent 2nd-century villa and the mosaics depict the abduction of Europa by Zeus in the form of a bull. Nearby, there's a section of the Decumanus Maximus, the Roman city’s main thoroughfare. The site also holds the Nymphaeum, a columned structure that was actually a public toilet.

There's also the Xysto, a cluster of Doric columns, and the Temple of Dionysos, dating from the 2nd century BC. Across the street stands the Odeion, an impressive 2nd-century Roman theatre, which was built on the site of an even older Greek predecessor, and once seated around 750 spectators. In summer, performances are sometimes held here. Just east of here is the cleverly reconstructed Casa Romana.