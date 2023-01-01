Kalymnos’ modern Archaeological Museum is tricky to find, hidden in the backstreets behind the eastern end of Pothia’s waterfront. It’s worth the effort to enjoy beautifully displayed ancient artefacts dating as far back as 5300 BC. There’s some remarkable glassware and gold jewellery, but the highlight is an exquisite, larger-than-life bronze statue of a woman from the 2nd century BC. Swathed in a chiton (tunic), she was discovered underwater off Kalymnos in 1994.