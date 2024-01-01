Mosque of Gazi Hassan Pasha

The Gazi Hassan Pasha Mosque, built in 1786 with the support of pasha (admiral) Gazi Hasan Pasa, governor of Kos, boasts one of the most stunning minarets in the Dodecanese. The mosque is currently closed and unused. Notice the scars its exterior still retains, suffered from bombing during WWII.
