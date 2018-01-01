Day Tour of Philippi, Amphipolis, and Kavala

At 8:30am, after getting picked up by your guide, begin your journey to the city of Kavala. Take the Egnatia highway, built on the path of the Roman 'Via Egnatia', and pass by Lakes of Koroni, Volvi, as well as the village of Asprovalta. Arrive at 10:30am and pay a visit to the place where St. Lydia was baptised, known as Lydia of Thyatira. She is commonly known as St.Lydia or simply 'The Woman of Purple'. Next, visit the archaeological site of Philippi, the 'Forum Romanum' from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Come 1:30, you and the group will continue on the to the city of Kavala for a short drive around the town where you may see the famous churches of St. Paul and St. John and the port. Proceed to have lunch in a picturesque little harbor at a sea food restaurant. Following your lunch and on the way back to Thessaloniki, you will make a 2:30pm stop to visit the famous statue of Amphipolis, the statue of the Lion. It has been restored and stands next to the old bridge of Strymonas river at the regional street Amphipolis-Serraiki Akti. Drive back to Thessaloniki at 4:30pm for a 6:30pm arrival.