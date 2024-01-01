Star Club Memorial

St Pauli & Reeperbahn

The seminal venue for the Beatles opened in 1962. It has since burnt down and there is a sad historical marker. Thai karaoke now echoes off the walls.

    Mahnmal St-Nikolai

    1.39 MILES

    St Nikolai church was the world’s tallest building from 1874 to 1876, and it remains Hamburg’s second-tallest structure (after the TV tower). Mostly…

  • Sunday morning market in Fischmarkt

    Fischmarkt

    0.42 MILES

    Here's the perfect excuse to stay up all Saturday night. Every Sunday in the wee hours, some 70,000 locals and visitors descend upon the famous Fischmarkt…

    Elbphilharmonie

    1.3 MILES

    Welcome to one of the most Europe's most exciting recent architectural creations. A squat brown-brick former warehouse at the far west of HafenCity was…

    Hamburger Kunsthalle

    1.86 MILES

    A treasure trove of art from the Renaissance to the present day, the Kunsthalle spans two buildings linked by an underground passage. The main building…

  • Rathaus

    Rathaus

    1.43 MILES

    With its spectacular coffered ceiling, Hamburg’s baroque Rathaus is one of Europe’s most opulent, and is renowned for its Emperor’s Hall and Great Hall…

  • Rathaus

    Rathaus

    27.91 MILES

    The medieval Rathaus has a spectacular baroque facade, added in 1720 and decorated with coats of arms and three tiers of statues. The top row represents …

  • St Michaelis Kirche

    St Michaelis Kirche

    0.88 MILES

    ‘Der Michel’, as it is affectionately called, is one of Hamburg’s most recognisable landmarks and northern Germany’s largest Protestant baroque church…

  • Am Sande

    Am Sande

    28.12 MILES

    The cobbled, slightly wobbly street and square Am Sande is full of red-brick buildings with typically Hanseatic stepped gables. Even among these striking…

Nearby St Pauli & Reeperbahn attractions

1. Beatles-Platz

0.1 MILES

Designed like a vinyl record, it has abstract steel sculptures resembling cookie cutters of the Fab Four (including a hybrid of Ringo Starr and Pete Best).

2. Herbertstrasse

0.22 MILES

Along Davidstrasse, a painted tin wall bars views into Herbertstrasse, a block-long bordello that’s off-limits to men under 18 and to women of all ages…

3. Davidwache

0.25 MILES

South of the Reeperbahn stands the star of many a German crime film and TV show, the Davidwache. This brick police station, festooned with ornate ceramic…

4. Sankt Pauli Museum

0.27 MILES

To make historical sense of St Pauli, this museum is an excellent place to start. It takes you back to the earliest days of the neighbourhood, brings to…

5. Park Fiction

0.33 MILES

Hamburg's maritime tableau spreads out before this park created by local residents and overlooking the Elbe. Pick up some beer and have your own sunset…

6. St Pauli Nachtmarkt

0.35 MILES

Wednesday late afternoon and evening is a terrific time to be in St Pauli when the weekly night market takes over Spielbudenplatz with food stalls, live…

7. Panoptikum

0.38 MILES

If wax museums are your thing, Hamburg has a decent version with more than 120 figures spread over four floors. Everyone gets a run, from Queen Elizabeth…

8. Fischmarkt

0.42 MILES

Here's the perfect excuse to stay up all Saturday night. Every Sunday in the wee hours, some 70,000 locals and visitors descend upon the famous Fischmarkt…