Wochenmarkt

Hamburg

This weekly eco-market (think organic farmers' produce) adds a little life to Friday afternoons in the heart of St Georg. It sometimes shifts to Friday morning.

    Mahnmal St-Nikolai

    1.03 MILES

    St Nikolai church was the world’s tallest building from 1874 to 1876, and it remains Hamburg’s second-tallest structure (after the TV tower). Mostly…

  • Sunday morning market in Fischmarkt

    Fischmarkt

    2.42 MILES

    Here's the perfect excuse to stay up all Saturday night. Every Sunday in the wee hours, some 70,000 locals and visitors descend upon the famous Fischmarkt…

  • HAMBURG, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 04: Visitors walk through the large hall of the newly-completed Elbphilharmonie concert hall on November 4, 2016 in Hamburg, Germany. Designed by the archiecture firm Herzog and de Meuron and begun in 2007, the Elbphilharmonie was originally slated to be completed by 2010 at a cost of EUR 241 million. Instead it was finally finished on October 31, 2016 at a cost of EUR 789 million. Germany has been burdened with a string of high-profile construction projects whose completion has been years delayed and whose costs have ballooned. The first public concert at the Elbphilharmonie is scheduled for January 11, 2017 as part of its official opening. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

    Elbphilharmonie

    1.5 MILES

    Welcome to one of the most Europe's most exciting recent architectural creations. A squat brown-brick former warehouse at the far west of HafenCity was…

  • (GERMANY OUT) Germany - Hamburg - : Museum of Art "Alte Hamburger Kunsthalle" (Photo by Cuveland/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

    Hamburger Kunsthalle

    0.34 MILES

    A treasure trove of art from the Renaissance to the present day, the Kunsthalle spans two buildings linked by an underground passage. The main building…

  • Rathaus

    Rathaus

    0.86 MILES

    With its spectacular coffered ceiling, Hamburg’s baroque Rathaus is one of Europe’s most opulent, and is renowned for its Emperor’s Hall and Great Hall…

  • St Michaelis Kirche

    St Michaelis Kirche

    1.43 MILES

    ‘Der Michel’, as it is affectionately called, is one of Hamburg’s most recognisable landmarks and northern Germany’s largest Protestant baroque church…

  • Am Sande

    Am Sande

    27.02 MILES

    The cobbled, slightly wobbly street and square Am Sande is full of red-brick buildings with typically Hanseatic stepped gables. Even among these striking…

1. Hansaplatz Fountain

0.14 MILES

The centerpiece of Hansaplatz square. Completed in 1878, the fountain shows important figures in Hamburg's past, including Emperor Constantine the Great…

2. Hamburger Kunsthalle

0.34 MILES

A treasure trove of art from the Renaissance to the present day, the Kunsthalle spans two buildings linked by an underground passage. The main building…

3. Museum für Kunst und Gewerbe

0.37 MILES

The Museum für Kunst und Gewerbe is lots of fun. Its vast collection of sculpture, furniture, fashion, jewellery, posters, porcelain, musical instruments…

4. Chilehaus

0.66 MILES

One of Hamburg's most beautiful buildings is the crowning gem of the new Unesco-anointed Kontorhaus District. The brown-brick 1924 Chilehaus is shaped…

5. Chocoversum

0.68 MILES

Who needs an excuse to fall in love with chocolate? This fun museum involves a 90-minute guided tour through the world of chocolate and even lets you…

6. Deichtorhallen

0.73 MILES

Two grandly restored brick market halls, built in 1911 and 1913 respectively, are home to high-profile special exhibitions of modern art and photography.

7. Galerie Commeter

0.73 MILES

Founded in 1821, privately run Galerie Commeter is Hamburg's oldest gallery, with a reliable offering of contemporary painting, graphics, sculpture and…

8. Galerie Herold

0.82 MILES

This small but rewarding private gallery is worth a look if you're in the area. Its focus is on northern German expressionism.