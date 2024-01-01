Musée des Merveilles

Parc National du Mercantour

LoginSave

In Tende, this museum provides useful context if you're visiting the prehistoric carvings of the Vallée des Merveilles. Inside the striking modern building, exhibits explore the culture of the prehistoric people who called the valley home, with life-size models and archaeological finds.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cabanon Le Corbusier, Roquebrune Cap Martin, France.

    Cabanon Le Corbusier

    23.76 MILES

    The only building French architect Le Corbusier (1887–1965) ever built for himself is this rather simple – but very clever – beach hut on Cap Martin…

  • The Monte Carlo Casino, gambling and entertainment complex in Monte Carlo, Monaco, Cote de Azul, Europe. It includes a casino, Grand Theatre de Monte Carlo, and office of Les Ballets de Monte Carlo.; Shutterstock ID 113483572; Your name (First / Last): Daniel Fahey; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Europe POIs

    Casino de Monte Carlo

    25.63 MILES

    Peeping inside Monte Carlo’s legendary marble-and-gold casino is a Monaco essential. The building, open to visitors every morning, including the exclusive…

  • The aquarium of the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco. (Photo by: Godong/UIG via Getty Images)

    Musée Océanographique de Monaco

    26.25 MILES

    Stuck dramatically to the edge of a cliff since 1910, the world-renowned Musée Océanographique de Monaco, founded by Prince Albert I (1848–1922), is a…

  • Cacti and other succulents on the cliff side of the Jardin Exotique overlooking the Mediterranean Sea in Monaco.

    Jardin Exotique

    26.32 MILES

    Home to the world’s largest succulent and cactus collection, from small echinocereus to 10m-tall African candelabras, the gardens tumble down the slopes…

  • Monaco-Ville or Le Rocher, Monaco.

    Le Rocher

    26.29 MILES

    Monaco Ville, also called Le Rocher, is the only part of Monaco to have retained its original old town, complete with small, windy medieval lanes. The old…

  • Vallée des Merveilles

    Vallée des Merveilles

    7.88 MILES

    Wedged between the Vésubie and Roya valleys, this narrow, remote canyon is famous for its amazing Bronze Age petroglyphs – ancient pictures carved into…

  • Alpha

    Alpha

    15.26 MILES

    The grey wolf was hunted to extinction in France by 1930, but in 1992 two 'funny-looking dogs' were spotted near Utelle, presumably having loped across…

View more attractions

Nearby Parc National du Mercantour attractions

1. Maison du Miel et de l’Abeille

0.19 MILES

This little museum celebrates the craft of local honey-makers. Needless to say, there are plenty of opportunities to taste the goods – this is France,…

2. Sanctuaire Notre Dame des Fontaines

3.57 MILES

Dubbed the Sistine Chapel of the Southern Alps, this church is famous for its wall-to-wall 15th-century frescoes, created by Piedmontese painters Jean…

3. Lac des Mesches

3.67 MILES

From St-Dalmas-de-Tende, the D91 winds 10km west to this alpine lake (1390m), where trails lead into the valley (plan on eight hours' hiking, round-trip)…

4. Monastère de Saorge

7.57 MILES

Situated 9km north of Breil-sur-Roya, the dramatic Gorges de Saorge lead to the fortified village of Saorge (elevation 520m). Perched on sheer cliffs, the…

5. Vallée des Merveilles

7.88 MILES

Wedged between the Vésubie and Roya valleys, this narrow, remote canyon is famous for its amazing Bronze Age petroglyphs – ancient pictures carved into…

6. Parco Naturale del Marguareis

8.1 MILES

This 6800-hectare park spreads across two valleys – the Valle Pesio and Valle Tanaro – located in an area south and east of Cuneo. It's a great place for…

7. Parco Naturale Alpi Marittime

11.21 MILES

Piedmont's largest park is home to spectacular landscapes, encompassing wildflower-filled grasslands, topaz lakes, shimmering glaciers and jagged mountain…

8. La Madone de Fenestres

11.85 MILES

At an altitude of 1904m, this impressively situated hilltop church was supposedly founded on the site where a local villager had a vision of the Virgin…