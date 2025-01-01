Piercing the city skyline, Paris' icon beckons. Experience the Eiffel Tower in myriad ways, from a daytime trip or an evening ascent amid twinkling lights to a stroll in the gardens at its base. Even though some 7 million people visit annually, few would dispute that each time is unique – and something that simply has to be done once.

History

Named after its designer, Gustave Eiffel, the Tour Eiffel was built for the 1889 Exposition Universelle (World's Fair). It took 300 workers, 2.5 million rivets and two years of nonstop labour to assemble. Upon completion, the tower became the tallest human-made structure in the world (324m) – a record held until the 1930 completion of New York's Chrysler Building.

A symbol of the modern age, it faced opposition from Paris’ artistic and literary elite, and the "metal asparagus", as some snidely called it, was originally slated to be torn down in 1909. It was spared only because it proved an ideal platform for the transmitting antennas needed for the newfangled science of radiotelegraphy. Now a local nickname for the tower is La dame de fer (Iron Lady).

Sporting six different colors throughout its lifetime, the tower has been painted red and bronze since 1968. The previous 19 coats were stripped off and a yellow-brown shade originally conceived by Gustave Eiffel was applied to give it a new golden hue for the 2024 Olympics.

Tourists visiting the 2nd floor of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. JeanLucIchard/Shutterstock

First floor: cafe and souvenir shop

Of the tower's three floors, the first (57m) has the most space, with a broad wooden deck for lounging, but the least impressive views. The glass-enclosed Pavillon Ferrié houses an immersion film along with a small cafe, pizza bar and souvenir shop. On the outer walkway follow a discovery circuit to learn more about the tower’s ingenious design and history. Check out the sections of glass flooring that offer a dizzying view of the ant-like people walking on the ground far below. This level also hosts the restaurant Madame Brasserie. The 1st floor's commercial areas are powered by two sleek wind turbines within the tower.

Second floor: Le Jules Verne restaurant

Views from the 2nd floor (115m) are grand – impressively high but still close enough to see the details of the city below. Pinpoint locations in Paris and beyond using telescopes and panoramic maps placed around this level. Story windows give an overview of the lifts’ mechanics, and the vision well allows you to gaze through glass panels to the ground. Also up here are toilets, souvenir shops, a macaron bar and Michelin-starred Restaurant Le Jules Verne (accessible by a dedicated lift in the south pillar).

Top floor: Champagne bar and "secret" apartment

Views from the wind-buffeted top floor (276m) stretch up to 60km on a clear day. At this height the sweeping panoramas are more thrilling than detailed. You'll exit the lift onto an glass-enclosed level with directional panels orienting many of the world's cities. Then take one of the two small sets of metal stairs to the highest tier which is open-air. Celebrate your ascent with a glass of bubbly from the Champagne bar at this topmost level – or non-drinkers can opt for mineral water, lemonade and macarons. Afterwards, peep into Gustave Eiffel’s restored top-level office where wax models of Eiffel and his daughter Claire greet Thomas Edison. Somewhat unbelievably, there are also toilets up here.

People at the Park Champ de Mars by the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Patryk Kosmider/Shutterstock

Top tips

Book tickets well in advance.

Ascend as far as the 2nd floor (on foot or by lift), where a separate lift on the 2nd-floor mezzanine serves the top floor (closed during heavy winds).

The top floor and stairs aren't accessible to people with limited mobility.

At the time of writing, the stairs to the very top were closed to the public. You must book (or buy at the tower base) a lift ticket.

Minimise queuing for lifts by descending via the stairs from the 1st or 2nd levels.

Bring a jacket as it can be breezy at the top.

Queues, tickets and other practicalities

Even on a good day the base of the Eiffel Tower can be a chaotic scrum of confused travellers. A bit of preparation can cut down on joining that fray, and save time waiting in often atrocious queues, especially in high season (May to September) and during holidays like Easter.

Enter security

Nowadays, bullet-proof glass barriers surround the tower's base. Visitors must pass through external security at one of the two entrances to the glass enclosure on av Gustave Eiffel. The two exits are on quai Branly. The security lines are divided between walk-in visitors, people with pre-booked tickets, and people with reservations at the restaurants. You are allowed through this point without a ticket if you just want to stroll the gardens directly under the tower itself.

Prebook your tickets

Once inside, there are ticket booths (with long queues) at the south pillar. It is well worth pre-booking online to reduce waiting. And, at certain times only people with pre-booked lift tickets to the top will be allowed up there (ie sometimes there are no tickets available on the day). Most days you can buy a stairs ticket or a stairs-plus-ticket-to-the-top. If you can’t reserve your tickets ahead of time, expect lengthy waits both for tickets and for lifts.

Pre-purchasing tickets online gives you an allocated time slot and means you enter straight away to go through a second security check just before the lift or stairs. Print your ticket or show it on your phone.

Taking the stairs

The climb consists of 360 steps to the 1st floor and another 360 steps to the 2nd floor. At the time of writing, the stairs to the top are no longer open to the public. You need to buy a lift ticket at the base or online (there are no ticket sales for the top from the 2nd floor). Plan for about 10 minutes walking between floors, depending on your fitness level.

Top-floor lift

Ascend as far as the 2nd floor (either on foot or by lift), and from there a separate lift goes up to the top floor (closed during heavy winds). This lift to the top is only accessible by walking up a small flight of stairs to the 2nd-floor mezzanine where the lift is located. Note that the top floor and stairs aren't accessible to people with limited mobility. Pushchairs must be folded in lifts and bags or backpacks larger than aeroplane-cabin size aren't allowed. You will need your ticket to access the lift, after, once again, waiting in a queue.

Check both queues

A great trick to make the most of your time is to double-check which queue is shortest. In the busy swirl many people are not aware that there are usually two queues for the lifts both ascending and descending, once you are up in the tower (that is, two queues on each layer: 1st floor, 2nd floor, 2nd-floor mezzanine, and top floor). Most folks unwittingly line up in whichever they come to first. If you're willing to take a quick reconnoiter you may find the other of the pair of queues on your floor is much shorter. Or if you're on the 2nd floor, the mezzanine queues are shorter, etc. Don't follow the herd

Nightly sparkles

Every hour on the hour, the entire tower sparkles for five minutes with 20,000 6-watt lights. They were first installed for Paris’ millennium celebration in 2000 – it took 25 mountain climbers five months to install the current bulbs and 40km of electrical cords. For the best view of the light show, head across the Seine to the Jardins du Trocadéro.

View of the Eiffel Tower from an apartment balcony. karen mandau/Shutterstock

Find out more

The Eiffel Tower's online visitor's guide is packed with info and can be accessed by the tower's wi-fi network. There's also an information booth at the base, near the west pillar, which has brochures and information on guided tours and activities for kids.

How to get there

The nearest Metro stop is Bir Hakeim, while the nearest train station is Champ de Mars–Tour Eiffel (RER C).