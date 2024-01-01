Elizabethan Garden

South Devon

LoginSave

Signs in this tiny walled garden cast light on 16th-century medical thinking, outlining which herbs were used to cure which ailment: soapwort for syphilis, woad to staunch bleeding and bay for bee stings. It's accessed via an easy-to-miss gate and cobbled alley at the side of the Totnes Elizabethan Museum.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • x-default

    Exeter Cathedral

    21.29 MILES

    Magnificent in warm, honey-coloured stone, Exeter's cathedral is one of Devon’s most impressive ecclesiastical sights. Dating largely from the 12th and…

  • Greenway, House of Agatha Christie, Galmpton, Devon - stock photo South-West England, Great Britain

    Greenway

    5.52 MILES

    High on Devon’s must-see list, the captivating summer home of crime writer Agatha Christie sits beside the placid River Dart. Part-guided tours allow you…

  • 21 June 2017: Exeter, Devon, England, UK - Albert Memorial Museum and Art Gallery, Queen Street, Exeter. Albert Memorial Museum Exeter UK - stock photo RAMM

    RAMM

    21.43 MILES

    A fixture on the city's cultural scene since Victorian times, this hulking red-brick museum recently received a £24 million revamp. It's a treasure trove…

  • Plymouth, Devon, UK - August 3rd 2019: National Marine Aquarium, Plymouth, UK. Bright sunny day, day time photo.

    National Marine Aquarium

    20.14 MILES

    The UK's biggest – and perhaps best – aquarium is lodged beside the Barbican harbour. There's a huge amount to see, but the highlight is the impressive…

  • Plymouth England August 2020. The fish market with the deep sea fishing fleet moored alongside the quay. Boats registered in Plymouth and Brixham. Light cloud

    Plymouth Fish Market

    20.15 MILES

    Around 60,000 tonnes of fish pass through this market, making it the second biggest by volume in England after London's Billingsgate. It's an amazing…

  • Sharpham Wine & Cheese

    Sharpham Wine & Cheese

    2.11 MILES

    Three miles south of Totnes off the A381, this renowned vineyard is chiefly known for its crisp, sparkling white wines, as well as its delicious cheeses…

  • Cotehele

    Cotehele

    24.2 MILES

    At the head of the Tamar Valley sits the Tudor manor of Cotehele, one of the Edgcumbe dynasty's modest country retreats. The cavernous great hall is the…

  • Rame Head

    Rame Head

    25.06 MILES

    A great bulk of rock topped by a picturesque clifftop chapel, Rame Head is another of Cornwall's most majestic coastal viewpoints, with a jaw-dropping 360…

View more attractions

Nearby South Devon attractions

1. Guildhall

0.09 MILES

Parts of this atmospheric structure were once the kitchens of the town's Norman priory; look out for cells, ceremonial robes and an elaborate council…

3. Totnes Castle

0.2 MILES

High on a hilltop above town, Totnes' castle is among the best-preserved examples of a Norman 'motte and bailey' castle (a round keep sitting on a raised…

4. Dartington Estate

1.48 MILES

Henry VIII gave this pastoral 324-hectare estate to two of his wives (Catherines Howard and Parr). For many years it was home to the town's art college;…

5. Sharpham Wine & Cheese

2.11 MILES

Three miles south of Totnes off the A381, this renowned vineyard is chiefly known for its crisp, sparkling white wines, as well as its delicious cheeses…

6. Berry Pomeroy Castle

2.52 MILES

Two miles east of Totnes, this ruined castle was originally built by the feudal Pomeroys in the 15th century. Within the walls is a second stronghold, a…

7. Paignton Zoo

4.58 MILES

This innovative, 32-hectare zoo is by far and away Paignton's top draw. Spacious enclosures recreate habitats from savannah and wetland to tropical forest…

8. Greenway

5.52 MILES

High on Devon’s must-see list, the captivating summer home of crime writer Agatha Christie sits beside the placid River Dart. Part-guided tours allow you…