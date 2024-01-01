Doc Martin's House

The Atlantic Highway

LoginSave

Properly known as Fern Cottage, this stone building sits in a fine spot above the harbour, and was used as Doc Martin's house throughout the eponymous TV series. It's now a holiday home, so you can't go inside, but there's nothing to stop die-hard fans snapping a selfie outside. Just be respectful, okay?

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • ST AUSTELL, ENGLAND - JULY 2, 2019: Eden Sessions music concert at Eden Project eco visitor attraction in Cornwall, England. 1494239609 architecture, attraction, biome, biosphere, bodelva, britain, british, building, concert, conservation, cornwall, design, destination, dome, earth, eco, ecosystem, eden project, eden sessions, education, educational, england, english, environment, garden, greenhouse, horticulture, indoor, kylie minogue, landmark, mediterranean, music, nature, outdoor, plants, rainforest, sphere, st austell, summer, sustainability, sustainable tourism, tourism, tourist, travel, tropical, uk, united kingdom, vacation, venue, visitor

    Eden Project

    16.48 MILES

    Looking like a cross between a lunar landing station and a James Bond villain's lair, the gigantic hemispherical greenhouses of the Eden Project have…

  • Lanhydrock House, Bodmin, Cornwall, England Lanhydrock The house was rebuilt after a devastating fire in 1881 as a home for the Agar-Robartes family

    Lanhydrock

    12.04 MILES

    This magnificent manor, 2.5 miles southeast of Bodmin, offers a fascinating insight into Upstairs, Downstairs life in Victorian England. The house was…

  • A view of the footbridge and castle ruins at Tintagel Castle in Cornwall, UK.; Shutterstock ID 1988916434; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Tintagel Castle

    6.16 MILES

    Famous as the supposed birthplace of King Arthur, Tintagel's epic clifftop castle has been occupied since Roman times and once served as a residence for…

  • Laying down Giant at the Lost gardens of Heligan, Cornwall, England

    Lost Gardens of Heligan

    21.3 MILES

    This is Cornwall's real-life secret garden. Formerly the family estate of the Tremaynes, Heligan's magnificent 19th-century gardens fell into disrepair…

  • Trelissick

    Trelissick

    27.42 MILES

    Grandly located at the head of the Fal estuary, 4 miles south of Truro, Trelissick is one of Cornwall's most beautiful aristocratic estates, with a formal…

  • Heather at Towanroath Engine House

    Chapel Porth

    26.85 MILES

    Two miles from St Agnes is one of Cornwall's most beautiful coves, Chapel Porth, a wild, rocky beach framed by steep, gorse-covered cliffs, owned by the…

  • St Nectan's Glen

    St Nectan's Glen

    7.19 MILES

    Hidden away in a secret valley, this little glen feels like something from a fairy tale. Fringed by climbing ivy and shrubs, a 60ft waterfall tumbles…

  • Cotehele

    Cotehele

    27.58 MILES

    At the head of the Tamar Valley sits the Tudor manor of Cotehele, one of the Edgcumbe dynasty's modest country retreats. The cavernous great hall is the…

View more attractions

Nearby The Atlantic Highway attractions

1. Port Gaverne

0.43 MILES

Down a little hill to the east of Port Isaac, this tiny inlet was once used as a port for exporting slate from the nearby quarry at Delabole. Nowadays it…

2. Port Quin

1.54 MILES

With its cluster of rocks and a lonely seaside cottage, the small cove of Port Quin makes a perfect picture. Local folklore maintains that it was once a…

3. St Enodoc Church

4.54 MILES

Up on the dunes above Daymer Bay so adored by John Betjeman, this seaside chapel is where the poet was buried on a drizzly Cornish day in May 1984. It…

4. Trebarwith Strand

4.67 MILES

At the end of a gently sloping valley road, this small beach is all but claimed by the tide at high water. Access is across some rocks, so flip-flops or…

5. Daymer Bay

4.89 MILES

This huge, white sandy beach is the best on this side of the estuary, so unsurprisingly it's packed in midsummer – but it's large enough that you can…

6. Tregirls Beach

5.5 MILES

Given how close it is to Padstow, this grand beach stays surprisingly quiet most of the year. It looks out over the mouth of the Camel Estuary and, thanks…

7. National Lobster Hatchery

5.82 MILES

In an effort to combat falling lobster stocks, this harbourside hatchery rears baby lobsters in tanks before returning them to the wild. Displays detail…

8. St Materiana

5.87 MILES

In a windblown spot above Glebe Cliff, this tiny church dates from Norman times, although it's thought there may have been a holy building here since the…