Corpus Clock

Cambridge

LoginSave

Made from 24-carat gold, the Corpus Clock displays the time through a series of concentric LED lights. A hideous-looking insect 'time-eater' crawls across the top. The clock is only accurate once every five minutes. At other times it slows or stops and then speeds up, which, according to its creator, JC Taylor, reflects life's irregularity.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • View inside Kings college Chapel Cambridge, showing the fan vault ceiling and vast wooden paneling, and amazing stain glass windows.

    King's College Chapel

    0.08 MILES

    In a city crammed with showstopping buildings, this is a scene-stealer. Grandiose 16th-century King's College Chapel is one of England’s most…

  • The Gatehouse, Trinity College, Cambridge

    Trinity College

    0.24 MILES

    The largest of Cambridge's colleges, Trinity offers an extraordinary Tudor gateway, an air of supreme elegance and a sweeping Great Court – the largest of…

  • Interior of Ely Cathedral

    Ely Cathedral

    14.84 MILES

    Ely Cathedral’s stunning silhouette dominates the whole area; it’s dubbed the 'Ship of the Fens' because it’s so visible across the vast, flat sweeps of…

  • CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM - 2009/06/14: Fitzwilliam Museum at the university city. (Photo by Olaf Protze/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Fitzwilliam Museum

    0.28 MILES

    Fondly dubbed 'the Fitz' by locals, this colossal neoclassical pile was one of the first public art museums in Britain, built to house the fabulous…

  • Imperial War Museum

    Imperial War Museum

    7.46 MILES

    At Europe's biggest aviation museum, 200 lovingly preserved vintage aircraft are housed in several enormous hangars. The vast airfield showcases…

  • Audley End House & Gardens

    Audley End House & Gardens

    13.39 MILES

    Positively palatial in its scale, style and the all-too-apparent ambition of its creator, the first Earl of Suffolk, the fabulous early-Jacobean Audley…

  • A view of Kings College from the Backs with punting in the foreground, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, England, United Kingdom, Europe

    The Backs

    0.32 MILES

    Behind the Cambridge colleges’ grandiose facades and stately courts, a series of gardens and parks line up beside the river. Collectively known as the…

  • CAMBRIDGE, UK - 03.11.2020: Exterior view of the Polar Museum at the Scott Polar Research Institute on on Lensfield Road

    Polar Museum

    0.52 MILES

    Tales of hostile environments, dogged determination and, sometimes, life-claiming mistakes are evoked powerfully at this compelling museum. Its focus on…

View more attractions

Nearby Cambridge attractions

1. Corpus Christi College

0.06 MILES

Corpus Christi was founded in 1352, a heritage reflected in its exquisite buildings and a monastic atmosphere that radiates from the medieval Old Court…

2. King's College Chapel

0.08 MILES

In a city crammed with showstopping buildings, this is a scene-stealer. Grandiose 16th-century King's College Chapel is one of England’s most…

3. Great St Mary's Church

0.11 MILES

The foundations of Cambridge's sublime university church date from 1010. It was burnt to the ground in the 1290s and rebuilt in 1351. The major expansion…

4. Senate House

0.13 MILES

This beautiful classical structure (not open to the public), tucked in beside King's College, was designed in 1730 by James Gibbs. Graduations are held…

5. Clare College

0.13 MILES

The second-oldest Cambridge University college, riverside Clare was founded in 1326.

6. Gonville & Caius College

0.15 MILES

Known locally as Caius (pronounced 'keys'), Gonville and Caius boasts three fascinating gates: Virtue, Humility and Honour. They symbolise the progress of…

7. Trinity Hall College

0.15 MILES

Wedged cosily among the great and famous colleges (but unconnected to better-known Trinity), diminutive Trinity Hall was founded in 1350 as a refuge for…

8. Little St Mary's Church

0.17 MILES

The church's unwieldy original name was St Peter's-without-Trumpington-Gate, which gave St Peter's College (latterly Peterhouse) its name. Inside is a…