Christ's College, University of Cambridge, was first established in 1437 as God's-house.

Overview

Abounding with exquisite architecture, exuding history and tradition, and renowned for its quirky rituals, Cambridge is a university town extraordinaire. The tightly packed core of ancient colleges, the picturesque riverside 'Backs' (college gardens) and the leafy green meadows surrounding the city give it a more tranquil appeal than its historic rival Oxford.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • View inside Kings college Chapel Cambridge, showing the fan vault ceiling and vast wooden paneling, and amazing stain glass windows.

    King's College Chapel

    In a city crammed with showstopping buildings, this is a scene-stealer. Grandiose 16th-century King's College Chapel is one of England’s most…

  • The Gatehouse, Trinity College, Cambridge

    Trinity College

    The largest of Cambridge's colleges, Trinity offers an extraordinary Tudor gateway, an air of supreme elegance and a sweeping Great Court – the largest of…

  • A view of Kings College from the Backs with punting in the foreground, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, England, United Kingdom, Europe

    The Backs

    Behind the Cambridge colleges’ grandiose facades and stately courts, a series of gardens and parks line up beside the river. Collectively known as the…

  • CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM - 2009/06/14: Fitzwilliam Museum at the university city. (Photo by Olaf Protze/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Fitzwilliam Museum

    Fondly dubbed 'the Fitz' by locals, this colossal neoclassical pile was one of the first public art museums in Britain, built to house the fabulous…

  • CAMBRIDGE, UK - 03.11.2020: Exterior view of the Polar Museum at the Scott Polar Research Institute on on Lensfield Road

    Polar Museum

    Tales of hostile environments, dogged determination and, sometimes, life-claiming mistakes are evoked powerfully at this compelling museum. Its focus on…

  • Cambridge, United Kingdom - January 17, 2019: The Senate House and Gonville & Caius College, University of Cambridge

    Gonville & Caius College

    Known locally as Caius (pronounced 'keys'), Gonville and Caius boasts three fascinating gates: Virtue, Humility and Honour. They symbolise the progress of…

  • First court at Christ's college university of Cambridge, in Cambridge, UK

    Christ's College

    Christ's College is a venerable institution at more than 500 years old. Its gleaming Great Gate is emblazoned with heraldic carvings of Tudor roses, a…

  • Tourists under Bridge of Sighs at Saint John's College. Named for a famous Venice landmark, this circa-1831 covered arch bridge connects campus buildings, Cambridge, England, 21st of May 2017; Shutterstock ID 763444831; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    St John's College

    Alma mater of six prime ministers, three saints and Douglas Adams (author of The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy), St John's is superbly photogenic…

Best Things to Do

If the east of England has one superstar city, it’s Cambridge. From punting to college tours, try these top things to do in this ancient university city.

5 Shops

Read our guide to the best shopping in Cambridge, as recommended by a local.

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Cambridge

People punting on Cambridge’s River Cam near historic university buildings, framed by the iconic Bridge of Sighs.

Activities

The 13 best things to do in Cambridge, England

Apr 1, 2025 • 10 min read

