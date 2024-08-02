Synonymous with academic excellence, punting and satchels, Cambridge’s shopping scene, rather like its nightlife, tends to get written off as a bit of a disappointment.

Ever since I was a teenager, lured by the siren song of cheap fast fashion, I have been drawn to its shopping centers and chain stores that might have been copied and pasted from any UK city. Fast forward to today, and having worked as the editor of a local lifestyle magazine for the past year, I’ve been eschewing the high street in favor of the city’s overlooked and often underrated indie scene.

With tourism a key staple of Cambridge’s economy, the city center has become overrun by tourist shops and official university merchandisers, while many of our most iconic brands have long shed independent status and been swallowed under new ownership. But stray beyond King’s Parade and the historic core (but do, by all means stop to pick up a Chelsea bun from local institution Fitzbillie’s), and you will find an independent scene that is alive and thriving if you know where to look.

Cambridge Market has been around since the Middle Ages. Phoebe Harper for Lonely Planet

Best for souvenirs: Cambridge Market

The historic market square has been the epicenter of trade in the city since the Middle Ages. Today, under its rainbow-coloured awnings, 100 different stalls host an ever-changing flurry of traders. It’s a great spot for lunch, best enjoyed on the fountain at the market’s center, where you’ll be spoilt for choice with everything from Greek gyros to currywurst (German sausage with curry sauce) and fresh Cambridgeshire strawberries. While the skyrocketing rents of the city center continue to create a homogenized high street that can exclude small businesses, the marketplace community is a haven for creativity and homegrown artisans selling their wares. Pick up a handwoven basket or zero-waste cosmetics from The Essential Soaps handmade in Cambridge. My favourite stall regular is Glenys Self and her collection of handmade jewellery which make the perfect gift for a loved one back home. Competitively priced, I rarely leave the house without wearing my pair of lightweight gold vermeil hoops (£12.50).

Fridge is renowned for its considered selection of pre-loved designs. Phoebe Harper for Lonely Planet

Best for design: Fridge

A shop that’s as cool as its name, you’ll find this preloved clothing boutique on one of my favorite streets in Cambridge. The crowds naturally begin to filter out once you cross the bridge that once gave the city its name and the architecture begins to feel like you are being transported to bygone centuries, walking alongside the city’s oldest pub (The Pickerel Inn) and quaint Tudor houses packed cheek by jowl. Although small, Magdalene Street has earned a name for its independent scene, including designer vintage store Fridge. Its select but expertly curated collection, handpicked by owner Elis Haddock, showcases street style with a particular emphasis on Japanese and Italian designs. Prices can be steep, but I have spent many a Saturday morning lusting over some signature investment pieces, including a 1990s belted Burberry Mac (£175). Expect plenty of Carhartt WIP and Stüssy, but also some standout gems from the likes of Issey Miyake and Comme Des Garçons.

Relevant Records is more than just a record shop; it's a community hub. Phoebe Harper for Lonely Planet

Best for vintage/thrift: Relevant Records

Mill Road is a haven for second-hand enthusiasts and a breath of fresh air from the overcrowded historic city center. This mile-long stretch is arguably Cambridge’s coolest neighborhood, dotted with quirky cafes, foodie hotspots, charity shops and antique stores a’plenty. Run by record-lovers for record-lovers for the past 10 years, Relevant Records embodies all that’s best about the area, with its friendly staff, laidback vibe and community feel. Enjoy a fairy-lit cafe upstairs – which serves a mean Mexican brunch (£10.25) – but the true gem is found in the basement, where you are presented with an unrivaled vinyl collection in what looks like a 1970s living room. While there is an extensive pre-loved selection, you can also peruse plenty of new releases and reissues where you’re guaranteed to find something unexpected. Although not strictly second-hand, I recently walked away with a 12″ of CAN's Ege Bamyasi (£23.99).

Find all sorts of delicious flavors of gelato and sorbet that change by the season at Jack's Gelato. Phoebe Harper for Lonely Planet

Best for food: Jack’s Gelato

Founded by Cambridge local Jack van Praag in 2010 as part of his mission to improve the city’s reputation for world-class food at affordable prices, this gelato spot has developed a cult following. Rain or shine, you can guarantee a queue winding halfway down Bene’t Street past the flagship store’s famous neighbor, The Eagle. Although the menu changes daily with an eclectic selection of flavors, my regular go-to is the Roasted Banana (£2.90 for a single scoop). Alongside indulgent classics like Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt, expect the unexpected with some experimental combinations – sweet potato and marshmallow anyone? Or, take your tastebuds for a ride with the daily mystery flavor. My top tip would be to forego the main branch and make your way to Jack’s second smaller, and much-less visited store sequestered down All Saints Passage, which makes you feel like you’ve stumbled upon a secret.

G. David Bookseller is one of Cambridge's most beloved bookshops. Phoebe Harper for Lonely Planet

Best for books: G. David Bookseller

Home to the UK’s second-oldest university, Cambridge is interchangeable with academia, yet for a city brimming with bookish people, it’s surprisingly lacking in independent bookshops. Although this charming spot may not be the oldest, (you’ll need the University Press Bookshop for that) it’s certainly the most atmospheric. Hidden down scenic St. Edward’s Passage, G. David Bookseller began as a bookstall on the marketplace run by the Parisian Gustave David in 1896, and has been a treasured part of the city’s fabric ever since. Still run by Gustave’s descendent, it’s a treasure trove for bibliophiles defined by the musty smell of the secondhand tomes lining its walls. The antiquarian department is museum-like, housing innumerable first editions (including by Darwin and Dickens), and the shop was even entrusted with the contents of Stephen Hawking’s library. I like the bargain bins outside where you can reliably pick up a secondhand paperback or two – most recently, a charming Vintage Penguin Dorothy Parker collection (£2).