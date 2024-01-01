Near the park entrance, a charming hacienda with pretty gardens holds a small interpretative center with displays on the park's flora and fauna, including taxidermy.
Hacienda San Jose
Western El Salvador
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
15.53 MILES
1.65 MILES
14.12 MILES
20.89 MILES
The 1650m Volcán de Ipala is notable for its especially beautiful clear crater-lake measuring nearly 1km around and nestled below the summit at 1493m. The…
19.77 MILES
About 10km east of the village of Quetzaltepeque, this volcano tops out at 1900m. The walk to the top is tough going – through thick subtropical pine…
27.35 MILES
The most notable sight in Santa Ana is its large neo-Gothic cathedral, which was completed in 1913. Exquisite ornate moldings cover the church's front,…
27.37 MILES
The Teatro de Santa Ana is an opulent Renaissance-style building constructed using funds from an export tax on coffee beans. The epitome of wealth, excess…
3.83 MILES
Nearby Western El Salvador attractions
1.64 MILES
At Los Planes, this enchanting garden has more than 70 species of orchid as well as towering oaks and other plants, many of which are labeled. Don't miss…
2. Parque Nacional Montecristo
1.65 MILES
3.21 MILES
Fourteen kilometers north of Metapán is the lush Reserva Ecologica El Limo, home to incredible cascadas (waterfalls). Drivers near the turnoff to Frontera…
3.83 MILES
5. Centro Turístico Cueva de las Minas
13.55 MILES
This has a 50m-deep cave (bring your own light), grassy picnic areas and the Río El Milagro, where people come for a dip and say it's miraculous. The cave…
14.12 MILES
15.53 MILES
15.56 MILES
Copapase is a small artists cooperative with its own tiny museum.