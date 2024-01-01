Hacienda San Jose

Western El Salvador

Near the park entrance, a charming hacienda with pretty gardens holds a small interpretative center with displays on the park's flora and fauna, including taxidermy.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

Nearby Western El Salvador attractions

1. Jardín de los Cien Años

1.64 MILES

At Los Planes, this enchanting garden has more than 70 species of orchid as well as towering oaks and other plants, many of which are labeled. Don't miss…

2. Parque Nacional Montecristo

1.65 MILES

The cloud forest–cloaked mountains of Parque Nacional Montecristo are home to abundant flora and fauna that make it a magnet for nature lovers and…

3. Reserva Ecologica El Limo

3.21 MILES

Fourteen kilometers north of Metapán is the lush Reserva Ecologica El Limo, home to incredible cascadas (waterfalls). Drivers near the turnoff to Frontera…

4. Iglesia de San Pedro

3.83 MILES

Metapán's town square features the glorious Iglesia de San Pedro, the jewel in a restored old quarter where the sense of civic pride is palpable. In the…

5. Centro Turístico Cueva de las Minas

13.55 MILES

This has a 50m-deep cave (bring your own light), grassy picnic areas and the Río El Milagro, where people come for a dip and say it's miraculous. The cave…

6. Basílica de Esquipulas

14.12 MILES

A massive structure that has resisted the power of earthquakes for almost 250 years, the basilica is approached through a pretty park and up a wide flight…

7. La Semilla de Dios

15.53 MILES

Local cooperative La Semilla de Dios, founded in 1977 by Fernando Llort, crafts quality products in workshops behind the store. If you ask permission you…

8. Copapase

15.56 MILES

Copapase is a small artists cooperative with its own tiny museum.