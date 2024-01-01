Parque Vicente León
Central Highlands
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
21 MILES
About 14km north of Zumbahua, the famous volcanic-crater lake of Laguna Quilotoa is a gasp-inducing sight. A lookout on the precipitous crater rim offers…
20.2 MILES
Several famous ambateños (people from Ambato) had quintas that survived the earthquake. They were once considered countryside homes, but today they are…
Museo Provincial Casa del Portal
21.24 MILES
This majestic home was built in 1900 and now houses Ambato's best museum. There are tons of interesting historic photos on the 1st floor. Head up to the…
21.26 MILES
The centerpiece of Ecuador's most popular national park is the snowcapped and downright picture-perfect Volcán Cotopaxi. At 5897m, it's Ecuador's second…
21.17 MILES
On the northwest side of Parque Juan Montalvo is this museum in Montalvo’s pied-à-terre; the grand mausoleum in which the writer is interred is on the…
7.41 MILES
The Thursday morning market in Saquisilí is one of the best in the central highlands. It’s a mostly authentic and fascinating place to observe the array…
26.72 MILES
If you're interested in indigenous culture, a look around this museum is well worth your time. However the exhibits, spread over five floors, require some…
21.89 MILES
This 200-year-old house was the countryside retreat of writer Juan Montalvo, the ‘Cervantes of America.’ There’s a tiny but well-put-together museum…
Nearby Central Highlands attractions
0.04 MILES
On the south side of Parque Vicente León stands the colonial-style cathedral.
0.04 MILES
At the southeast corner of Parque Vicente León stands the republican-era town hall, topped by a pair of stone condors.
3. Casa de los Marqueses de Miraflores
0.2 MILES
Take a break in this archaeological and religious museum housed in a colonial-era mansion. It has good background on the Mama Negra festivals. The museum…
0.24 MILES
At the Church of Mercy you'll find an image of the Virgen de las Mercedes, the protector of Latacunga, who is celebrated during the Fiesta de la Mama…
5. Mirador de la Virgen del Calvario
0.25 MILES
On a clear day, this lookout east of town offers views of several distant volcanic peaks. Follow Maldonado up the stairs, go left on Oriente and follow it…
0.26 MILES
This cultural center is built on the site of a former Jesuit watermill known as Molinos de Monserrat and houses a small ethnography and art museum. The…
0.36 MILES
Latacunga’s large markets are quite utilitarian, but that’s what makes them interesting. The food stalls on the second floor of the Mercado Cerrado …
7.41 MILES
The Thursday morning market in Saquisilí is one of the best in the central highlands. It’s a mostly authentic and fascinating place to observe the array…