Getty Images/Gallo Images
The east coast is Puerto Rico shrink-wrapped; a tantalizing taste of almost everything the island has to offer squeezed into an area you can drive across in a couple of hours. Sodden rainforest teems with noisy wildlife and jungle waterfalls at El Yunque National Forest, the Commonwealth’s tropical gem. Down at sea level, beach lovers bask on the icing-sugar sand of Playa Luquillo.
El Yunque
El Yunque National Forest is one of Puerto Rico’s crown jewels with nearly 29,000 acres of lush, mountainous terrain scattered with waterfalls, rushing…
Cabezas de San Juan Reserva Natural
El Yunque & East Coast
A nodule of land on Puerto Rico’s northeast tip, this Para La Naturaleza–run reserve protects the Laguna Grande bioluminescent bay, rare flora and fauna,…
El Yunque & East Coast
Along with its must-visit kioskos, Luquillo is synonymous with its fabulous – and hugely popular – beach. Set on a calm, northwest-facing bay and…
Reserva Natural Humedal Punta Tuna
El Yunque & East Coast
This lush wetland reserve spans 1.4 miles of coastline, just north of the Faro Punta Tuna. Interpretive trails through the mangroves and along the beach…
Reserva Natural Humacao Efraín Archilla Díez
El Yunque & East Coast
Almost 3200 acres of former sugarcane plantation has been given back to nature at this gem of a nature reserve. Mangroves and palm trees provide shade for…
El Yunque
At the time of research, La Mina Trail was closed for repair, due to reopen in 2021. Check the El Yunque National Forest website (www.fs.usda.gov/elyunque…
El Yunque & East Coast
One of the set locations for The Rum Diary movie, Naguabo's waterfront is a long, pleasant malecón (promenade) overlooking the bay, with dramatic views of…
El Yunque
Outside the national park in El Yunque's foothills, several Taíno petroglyphs are carved onto two huge rocks along the Rio Blanco, just south of a…
