El Yunque & East Coast

La Mina Falls, El Junque Rainforest National Park, Puerto Rico

Overview

The east coast is Puerto Rico shrink-wrapped; a tantalizing taste of almost everything the island has to offer squeezed into an area you can drive across in a couple of hours. Sodden rainforest teems with noisy wildlife and jungle waterfalls at El Yunque National Forest, the Commonwealth’s tropical gem. Down at sea level, beach lovers bask on the icing-sugar sand of Playa Luquillo.

  • El Yunque National Forest

    El Yunque National Forest

    El Yunque

    El Yunque National Forest is one of Puerto Rico’s crown jewels with nearly 29,000 acres of lush, mountainous terrain scattered with waterfalls, rushing…

  • The lighthouse at Cabezas de San Juan National Park in Fajardo, Puerto Rico; Shutterstock ID 2094186490; purchase_order: 65050; job: ; client: ; other: 2094186490

    Cabezas de San Juan Reserva Natural

    El Yunque & East Coast

    A nodule of land on Puerto Rico’s northeast tip, this Para La Naturaleza–run reserve protects the Laguna Grande bioluminescent bay, rare flora and fauna,…

  • Palm trees on the beach, Luquillo Beach, Puerto Rico

    Playa Luquillo

    El Yunque & East Coast

    Along with its must-visit kioskos, Luquillo is synonymous with its fabulous – and hugely popular – beach. Set on a calm, northwest-facing bay and…

  • Reserva Natural Humedal Punta Tuna

    Reserva Natural Humedal Punta Tuna

    El Yunque & East Coast

    This lush wetland reserve spans 1.4 miles of coastline, just north of the Faro Punta Tuna. Interpretive trails through the mangroves and along the beach…

  • La Mina Falls, El Junque Rainforest National Park, Puerto Rico

    La Mina Falls

    El Yunque

    At the time of research, La Mina Trail was closed for repair, due to reopen in 2021. Check the El Yunque National Forest website (www.fs.usda.gov/elyunque…

  • Malecón de Naguabo

    Malecón de Naguabo

    El Yunque & East Coast

    One of the set locations for The Rum Diary movie, Naguabo's waterfront is a long, pleasant malecón (promenade) overlooking the bay, with dramatic views of…

  • El Hippie Petroglyphs

    El Hippie Petroglyphs

    El Yunque

    Outside the national park in El Yunque's foothills, several Taíno petroglyphs are carved onto two huge rocks along the Rio Blanco, just south of a…

