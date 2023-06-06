Shop
El Yunque National Forest is one of Puerto Rico’s crown jewels. It boasts nearly 29,000 acres of lush mountainous terrain, with waterfalls dotting the landscape, rushing rivers and gurgling brooks, bromeliads clinging to towering trees, and bamboo groves opening to spectacular ocean views.
El Yunque
El Yunque
At the time of research, La Mina Trail was closed for repair, due to reopen in 2021. Check the El Yunque National Forest website (www.fs.usda.gov/elyunque…
El Yunque
Outside the national park in El Yunque's foothills, several Taíno petroglyphs are carved onto two huge rocks along the Rio Blanco, just south of a…
El Yunque
Baño Grande, a former swimming hole built during the Depression by the Civilian Conservation Corps, lies across Hwy 191 from the Palo Colorado Information…
El Yunque
This 65ft, Moorish-looking stone tower was built as a lookout in 1962. It's the first good spot for vistas of the islands to the east, but there are…
El Yunque
The first spectacular natural feature you see as Hwy 191 climbs south toward the forest peaks is an 85ft cascade as the stream tumbles from a precipice to…
