El Yunque National Forest is one of Puerto Rico’s crown jewels. It boasts nearly 29,000 acres of lush mountainous terrain, with waterfalls dotting the landscape, rushing rivers and gurgling brooks, bromeliads clinging to towering trees, and bamboo groves opening to spectacular ocean views.

    El Yunque National Forest is one of Puerto Rico’s crown jewels with nearly 29,000 acres of lush, mountainous terrain scattered with waterfalls, rushing…

    La Mina Falls

    At the time of research, La Mina Trail was closed for repair, due to reopen in 2021. Check the El Yunque National Forest website (www.fs.usda.gov/elyunque…

    El Hippie Petroglyphs

    Outside the national park in El Yunque's foothills, several Taíno petroglyphs are carved onto two huge rocks along the Rio Blanco, just south of a…

    Baño Grande & Baño de Oro

    Baño Grande, a former swimming hole built during the Depression by the Civilian Conservation Corps, lies across Hwy 191 from the Palo Colorado Information…

    Yokahú Tower

    This 65ft, Moorish-looking stone tower was built as a lookout in 1962. It's the first good spot for vistas of the islands to the east, but there are…

    La Coca Falls

    The first spectacular natural feature you see as Hwy 191 climbs south toward the forest peaks is an 85ft cascade as the stream tumbles from a precipice to…

Articles

Day Trip

How to spend a day in El Yunque, Puerto Rico

Oct 14, 2024 • 6 min read

