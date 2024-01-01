The House of the Hlahol Choir, built in 1906 by Josef Fanta for a patriotic choral society associated with the Czech National Revival, is decorated with elaborate musical motifs and topped by a giant mosaic depicting Music – the motto beneath translates as ‘Let the song reach the heart; let the heart reach the homeland’.
