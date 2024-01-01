Dripping Water Cave

Hunan

LoginSave

Mao secluded himself here for 11 days in June 1966, 3km outside of Shaoshan village, to contemplate the start of the Cultural Revolution. His retreat was actually a low-slung, concrete and steel bunker (not the cave, which was a few kilometres away). Members of the Mao clan are entombed nearby.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Hunan,Shaoshan,Mao Tse-tung home,Mao zedong,

    Former Residence of Mao Zedong

    1.61 MILES

    Surrounded by lotus ponds and rice paddies, this modest mud-brick house is like millions of other country homes except that Mao was born here in 1893. By…

  • Shao Peak

    Shao Peak

    1.46 MILES

    This cone-shaped mountain is visible from the village. On the lower slopes is the forest of stelae: stone tablets engraved with Mao’s poems. You can hike…

  • Relic Hall of Mao Zedong

    Relic Hall of Mao Zedong

    1.75 MILES

    This museum includes everyday artefacts used by the Great Helmsman, clothing he wore and photos from his life; it benefits from good English captions.

  • Nan’an School

    Nan’an School

    1.61 MILES

    Mao began his education in this simple country school, next door to his childhood home.

  • Mao Zedong Memorial Museum

    Mao Zedong Memorial Museum

    1.65 MILES

    This museum celebrates Mao's life through paintings and old photos, assisted with decent English captions. However, it was closed on our last visit.

View more attractions

Nearby Hunan attractions

1. Shao Peak

1.46 MILES

This cone-shaped mountain is visible from the village. On the lower slopes is the forest of stelae: stone tablets engraved with Mao’s poems. You can hike…

2. Nan’an School

1.61 MILES

Mao began his education in this simple country school, next door to his childhood home.

3. Former Residence of Mao Zedong

1.61 MILES

Surrounded by lotus ponds and rice paddies, this modest mud-brick house is like millions of other country homes except that Mao was born here in 1893. By…

4. Mao Zedong Memorial Museum

1.65 MILES

This museum celebrates Mao's life through paintings and old photos, assisted with decent English captions. However, it was closed on our last visit.

5. Relic Hall of Mao Zedong

1.75 MILES

This museum includes everyday artefacts used by the Great Helmsman, clothing he wore and photos from his life; it benefits from good English captions.