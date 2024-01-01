Kwun Yam Temple

Outlying Islands

LoginSave

This small temple is dedicated to Kwun Yam, the goddess of mercy. A footpath uphill from the southeastern end of Kwun Yam Wan will lead you here.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Po Lin Monastery & Big Buddha

    Po Lin Monastery & Big Buddha

    8.91 MILES

    Po Lin is a huge Buddhist monastery and temple complex that was built in 1924. Today it seems more of a tourist honeypot than a religious retreat,…

  • Peak Tram Hong Kong's Peak Tram going up an incline

    Peak Tram

    9.34 MILES

    This cable-hauled funicular railway has been scaling the 396m ascent to the highest point on Hong Kong Island since 1888. A ride on this clanking tram is…

  • Winter sunrise over Hong Kong from the Peak, at Victoria Peak

    Victoria Peak

    8.52 MILES

    Standing at 552m, Victoria Peak is the highest point on Hong Kong Island. It is also one of the most visited spots by tourists, and it’s not hard to see…

  • Man Po Daoist Temple, Hong Kong

    Man Mo Temple

    9.11 MILES

    One of Hong Kong’s oldest temples and a declared monument, atmospheric Man Mo Temple is dedicated to the gods of literature (‘Man’), holding a writing…

  • High Island Reservoir East Dam

    High Island Reservoir East Dam

    24.25 MILES

    Handsome architecture, the South China Sea, and 140-million-year-old volcanic rocks make this one of Hong Kong's most breathtaking places. High Island…

  • Traditional junks on display at Hong Kong Museum of History, Tsim Sha Tsui.

    Hong Kong Museum of History

    11.24 MILES

    Prepare to be whisked through millennia of Hong Kong history at this extraordinary museum, starting with prehistory (don't linger, the best is yet to come…

  • Lai Chi Wo

    Lai Chi Wo

    26.29 MILES

    Part of Hong Kong Global Geopark, 400-year-old Lai Chi Wo is Hong Kong's best-preserved Hakka walled village and has an intact woodland. With 200 houses,…

  • Temple Street Night Market, Yau Ma Tei, Kowloon

    Temple Street Night Market

    11.27 MILES

    When night falls and neon buzzes, Hong Kong's liveliest market rattles into life. Covering multiple city blocks from Man Ming Lane in the north to Nanking…

View more attractions

Nearby Outlying Islands attractions

1. Kwun Yam Wan

0.02 MILES

East of the ferry pier and just south of Tung Wan beach is Kwun Yam Wan, a quiet spot popular with windsurfers. Go up the footpath and look for the sign…

2. Kwan Kung Pavilion

0.19 MILES

This small temple houses a 2.5m statue of the god Kwan Kung, a Han dynasty general, made from a whole camphor tree.

3. Tung Wan

0.29 MILES

Tung Wan beach, east of the ferry pier, is not Cheung Chau’s prettiest beach but it’s the longest and most popular. The far southern end of Tung Wan is a…

4. Cheung Chau Market

0.41 MILES

You'll find plenty of dried seafood, plus staples such as vegetables, rice and meat, at this traditional food market.

5. Cheung Chau Main Street & Vicinity

0.42 MILES

The island’s main settlement lies along the narrow strip of land connecting the headlands to the north and the south. The waterfront is a bustling place…

6. Pak Tai Temple

0.58 MILES

This colourfully restored temple from 1783 is the epicentre of the annual Cheung Chau Bun Festival, held in late April or early May. The most important…

7. Cemetery

0.91 MILES

Peak Rd is the main route to the island’s cemetery in the southwestern part of the island; you’ll pass several pavilions along the way built for coffin…

8. Pak Tso Wan

1.04 MILES

If you are visiting the nearby cemetery, it’s worth dropping down to Pak Tso Wan (known by local westerners as 'Italian Beach'), a sandy, isolated spot…