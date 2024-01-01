Before boarding the ferry on the mainland in St-Joseph-de-la-Rive, drop into Musée Maritime. It details the schooner-building history of a region where it was common to see 20 different types of commercial boat on the St Lawrence. Visitors can climb aboard some beauties in the shipyard. There's also a display on the area's famous meteorite crater.
Musée Maritime de Charlevoix
Charlevoix
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
