Musée Maritime de Charlevoix

Before boarding the ferry on the mainland in St-Joseph-de-la-Rive, drop into Musée Maritime. It details the schooner-building history of a region where it was common to see 20 different types of commercial boat on the St Lawrence. Visitors can climb aboard some beauties in the shipyard. There's also a display on the area's famous meteorite crater.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Musée de Charlevoix

    Musée de Charlevoix

    15.89 MILES

    One of the most charming provincial museums in Québec, this waterfront gallery portrays the life and times of Charlevoix through a variety of media: from…

  • Maison du Bootlegger

    Maison du Bootlegger

    14.35 MILES

    This unexpected venue in a conventional-looking 19th-century farmhouse was surreptitiously modified by an American bootlegger during the Prohibition…

  • Musée de la Mémoire Vivante

    Musée de la Mémoire Vivante

    19.89 MILES

    This fascinating museum explores the culture of Québec (particularly St Jean Port Joli) via exhibits sourced from thousands of community contributions and…

  • Cidrerie et Vergers Pedneault

    Cidrerie et Vergers Pedneault

    2.5 MILES

    This cider-maker produces several varieties of still and sparkling cider as well as apple spirits and a tasty apple ice wine, all made from island-grown…

  • Emu Charlevoix

    Emu Charlevoix

    10.47 MILES

    You might think you'd have to travel to Australia to spot emus, but this farm raises the tall flightless birds here in Charlevoix, partly for their meat,…

  • Omerto

    Omerto

    10.1 MILES

    Tomato wine? Yes, really. This family run winery in the hills above Baie St Paul produces a dry aperitif wine, an almost cognac-like wine aged in acacia…

