This building was traditionally used for royal dining; today it is used for ceremonial apsara (nymph) dances and training.
Banquet Hall
Phnom Penh
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.38 MILES
In 1975 Tuol Svay Prey High School was taken over by Pol Pot’s security forces and turned into a prison known as Security Prison 21 (S-21); it soon became…
Phnom Tamao Wildlife Rescue Centre
20.14 MILES
This wonderful wildlife sanctuary for rescued animals is home to gibbons, sun bears, elephants, tigers, lions, deer, enormous pythons and a massive bird…
0.22 MILES
The National Museum of Cambodia is home to the world’s finest collection of Khmer sculpture: a millennium’s worth and more of masterful Khmer design…
0.06 MILES
Within the Royal Palace compound is this extravagant temple, also known as Wat Preah Keo or Temple of the Emerald Buddha. The Silver Pagoda is so named…
0.05 MILES
With its classic Khmer roofs and ornate gilding, the Royal Palace once dominated the skyline of Phnom Penh. It's a striking structure near the riverfront,…
5.81 MILES
Between 1975 and 1978, about 20,000 men, women, children and infants who had been detained and tortured at S-21 prison were transported to the…
0.84 MILES
A landmark building in the capital, the art deco Psar Thmei (literally 'New Market') is often called the Central Market, a reference to its location and…
2.76 MILES
Cambodia finally got a sizable contemporary arts space in 2019, when Kbach moved into three galleries covering 400 sq metres of Factory Phnom Penh. The…
Nearby Phnom Penh attractions
0.03 MILES
This small building holds a small exhibition of royal costumes and regalia.
0.03 MILES
Check out this curious iron pavilion, located south of the Throne Hall. Given to King Norodom by Napoleon III of France in 1876, it was hardly designed…
0.04 MILES
This shrine includes a striking bronze sculpture of the former king on horseback.
0.04 MILES
This building once housed richly decorated sacred texts written on palm leaves (now moved to the safety of air-conditioned storage).
0.05 MILES
North gate of the Royal Palace compound.
0.05 MILES
With its classic Khmer roofs and ornate gilding, the Royal Palace once dominated the skyline of Phnom Penh. It's a striking structure near the riverfront,…
0.05 MILES
The administrative offices of the king.
0.05 MILES
East gate of the Royal Palace compound.