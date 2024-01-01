Banquet Hall

Phnom Penh

LoginSave

This building was traditionally used for royal dining; today it is used for ceremonial apsara (nymph) dances and training.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Photographs of inmates at Security Prison 21, Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum.

    Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum

    1.38 MILES

    In 1975 Tuol Svay Prey High School was taken over by Pol Pot’s security forces and turned into a prison known as Security Prison 21 (S-21); it soon became…

  • Elephant in Phnom Tamao Wildlife Rescue Centre.

    Phnom Tamao Wildlife Rescue Centre

    20.14 MILES

    This wonderful wildlife sanctuary for rescued animals is home to gibbons, sun bears, elephants, tigers, lions, deer, enormous pythons and a massive bird…

  • The National Museum of Cambodia (Sala Rachana) in Phnom Penh is Cambodia's largest museum of cultural history and is the country's leading historical and archaeological museum.

    National Museum of Cambodia

    0.22 MILES

    The National Museum of Cambodia is home to the world’s finest collection of Khmer sculpture: a millennium’s worth and more of masterful Khmer design…

  • Silver pagoda at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

    Silver Pagoda

    0.06 MILES

    Within the Royal Palace compound is this extravagant temple, also known as Wat Preah Keo or Temple of the Emerald Buddha. The Silver Pagoda is so named…

  • Throne Hall building at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

    Royal Palace

    0.05 MILES

    With its classic Khmer roofs and ornate gilding, the Royal Palace once dominated the skyline of Phnom Penh. It's a striking structure near the riverfront,…

  • Skull Pagoda at The Killing Fields of Choeung Ek in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

    Killing Fields of Choeung Ek

    5.81 MILES

    Between 1975 and 1978, about 20,000 men, women, children and infants who had been detained and tortured at S-21 prison were transported to the…

  • Psar Thmei market in the city of Phnom Penh of Cambodia.

    Psar Thmei

    0.84 MILES

    A landmark building in the capital, the art deco Psar Thmei (literally 'New Market') is often called the Central Market, a reference to its location and…

  • Kbach Arts

    Kbach Arts

    2.76 MILES

    Cambodia finally got a sizable contemporary arts space in 2019, when Kbach moved into three galleries covering 400 sq metres of Factory Phnom Penh. The…

View more attractions

Nearby Phnom Penh attractions

1. Royal Treasury

0.03 MILES

This small building holds a small exhibition of royal costumes and regalia.

2. Napoleon III Pavilion

0.03 MILES

Check out this curious iron pavilion, located south of the Throne Hall. Given to King Norodom by Napoleon III of France in 1876, it was hardly designed…

4. Mondapa

0.04 MILES

This building once housed richly decorated sacred texts written on palm leaves (now moved to the safety of air-conditioned storage).

6. Royal Palace

0.05 MILES

With its classic Khmer roofs and ornate gilding, the Royal Palace once dominated the skyline of Phnom Penh. It's a striking structure near the riverfront,…

8. East Gate

0.05 MILES

East gate of the Royal Palace compound.