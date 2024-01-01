Bei Srok is a popular waterfall with seven gentle tiers. It’s about 20km east of Lumphat. You can also get here on a rough road that leads south/southwest from Boeng Yeak Lom. Many Ban Lung tour companies offer Bei Srok as a day tour combined with some abandoned gem mines nearby. Access is difficult to impossible in the rainy season.
Bei Srok
Eastern Cambodia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
8.35 MILES
At the heart of the protected area of Boeng Yeak Lom is a beautiful, emerald-hued crater lake set amid the vivid greens of the towering jungle. It is one…
12.45 MILES
The tallest and most spectacular of the three waterfalls west of town is 25m-high Chaa Ong. It's set in a jungle gorge and you can clamber behind the…
5.85 MILES
This is the most enjoyable of the three waterfalls west of Ban Lung, as it drops over a rock shelf, allowing you to clamber all the way behind. There are…
12.18 MILES
Given that Ratanakiri means ‘hill of the precious stones’, it's hardly surprising that gem mining is big business in the province. Bokheo is a gem mining…
10.81 MILES
Lumkut is a large crater lake hemmed in by dense forest on all sides, similar to the more illustrious and accessible Boeng Yeak Lom. To get to the lake,…
6.47 MILES
Kinchaan is impressively set against jungle foliage and offers some swimming holes.The turn-off to Kinchaan is on the left (south) side of NH78 200m west…
