Bei Srok

Eastern Cambodia

Bei Srok is a popular waterfall with seven gentle tiers. It’s about 20km east of Lumphat. You can also get here on a rough road that leads south/southwest from Boeng Yeak Lom. Many Ban Lung tour companies offer Bei Srok as a day tour combined with some abandoned gem mines nearby. Access is difficult to impossible in the rainy season.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Yeak Lom lake, Banlung, Cambodia.

    Boeng Yeak Lom

    8.35 MILES

    At the heart of the protected area of Boeng Yeak Lom is a beautiful, emerald-hued crater lake set amid the vivid greens of the towering jungle. It is one…

  • Chaa Ong

    Chaa Ong

    12.45 MILES

    The tallest and most spectacular of the three waterfalls west of town is 25m-high Chaa Ong. It's set in a jungle gorge and you can clamber behind the…

  • Ka Tieng

    Ka Tieng

    5.85 MILES

    This is the most enjoyable of the three waterfalls west of Ban Lung, as it drops over a rock shelf, allowing you to clamber all the way behind. There are…

  • Bokheo

    Bokheo

    12.18 MILES

    Given that Ratanakiri means ‘hill of the precious stones’, it's hardly surprising that gem mining is big business in the province. Bokheo is a gem mining…

  • Lumkut Lake

    Lumkut Lake

    10.81 MILES

    Lumkut is a large crater lake hemmed in by dense forest on all sides, similar to the more illustrious and accessible Boeng Yeak Lom. To get to the lake,…

  • Kinchaan

    Kinchaan

    6.47 MILES

    Kinchaan is impressively set against jungle foliage and offers some swimming holes.The turn-off to Kinchaan is on the left (south) side of NH78 200m west…

