Praia do Camburí

Espírito Santo

This 5km stretch of beach is punctuated by kiosks, restaurants, nightspots and midrange hotels. Don’t swim near the bridge – it’s polluted.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Anchieta Palace

    Anchieta Palace

    4.31 MILES

    Vitória’s grandest historic building is this former Jesuit college and church, now the seat of state government. Free 40-minute guided tours include the…

  • Convento da Penha

    Convento da Penha

    3.26 MILES

    This 16th-century convent atop the densely forested Morro da Penha is a must-see. The panoramic city views are magnificent, and the chapel (founded in…

  • Instituto Reserva Kautsky

    Instituto Reserva Kautsky

    24.49 MILES

    Flora lovers should head out to this lovely mountainside reserve, established by dedicated botanist Roberto Kautsky, who cultivated more than 100 species…

  • Praia do Morro

    Praia do Morro

    28.72 MILES

    Guarapari's best and longest urban beach is this long crescent of golden sand backed by high-rise buildings, just northeast of downtown. Be aware that its…

  • Praia da Costa

    Praia da Costa

    3.71 MILES

    This Vila Velha beach is the city’s nicest. It has fewer hotels and restaurants than Camburí, but you can swim and bodysurf. Keep a close eye on the…

  • Casa da Cultura

    Casa da Cultura

    24.7 MILES

    Opposite the first bus stop in town, this place serves as an unofficial tourist office, offering a wealth of advice about Domingos Martins and the…

  • Parque Moscoso

    Parque Moscoso

    4.36 MILES

    Capixabas like to walk and relax in the leafy Parque Moscoso, just west of the city center.

