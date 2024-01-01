This 5km stretch of beach is punctuated by kiosks, restaurants, nightspots and midrange hotels. Don’t swim near the bridge – it’s polluted.
Praia do Camburí
Espírito Santo
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
4.31 MILES
Vitória’s grandest historic building is this former Jesuit college and church, now the seat of state government. Free 40-minute guided tours include the…
3.26 MILES
This 16th-century convent atop the densely forested Morro da Penha is a must-see. The panoramic city views are magnificent, and the chapel (founded in…
24.49 MILES
Flora lovers should head out to this lovely mountainside reserve, established by dedicated botanist Roberto Kautsky, who cultivated more than 100 species…
28.72 MILES
Guarapari's best and longest urban beach is this long crescent of golden sand backed by high-rise buildings, just northeast of downtown. Be aware that its…
3.71 MILES
This Vila Velha beach is the city’s nicest. It has fewer hotels and restaurants than Camburí, but you can swim and bodysurf. Keep a close eye on the…
24.7 MILES
Opposite the first bus stop in town, this place serves as an unofficial tourist office, offering a wealth of advice about Domingos Martins and the…
4.36 MILES
Capixabas like to walk and relax in the leafy Parque Moscoso, just west of the city center.
