Esquina de las Cuatro Portadas

Potosí

LoginSave

This intersection, at the corner of Quijarro and Modesto Omiste, has been dubbed the Esquina de las Cuatro Portadas because of its four colonial doorways.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Potosi, Bolivia, 7 November, 2015. National Mint of Bolivia with Mask of Bacchus in Potosi, Bolivia on 7 November, 2015. Casa Nacional de la Moneda ; Shutterstock ID 757277122; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Casa Nacional de la Moneda

    0.3 MILES

    The National Mint is Potosí’s star attraction and one of South America’s finest museums. Potosí’s first mint was constructed on the present site of the…

  • Museo y Convento de Santa Teresa

    Museo y Convento de Santa Teresa

    0.41 MILES

    The fascinating Santa Teresa Convent was founded in 1685 and is still home to a small community of Carmelite nuns who have restored the sizable building…

  • Lagunas de Kari Kari

    Lagunas de Kari Kari

    2.11 MILES

    The Lagunas de Kari Kari are artificial lakes (ranging from an elevation of 4500m to 5025m) constructed in the late 16th and early 17th centuries by 20…

  • Tarapaya

    Tarapaya

    8.46 MILES

    Belief in the curative powers of Tarapaya (3600m), the most frequently visited hot-springs area around Potosí (21km northwest of the city), dates back to…

  • Museo y Convento de San Francisco

    Museo y Convento de San Francisco

    0.44 MILES

    This convent, founded in 1547 by Fray Gaspar de Valverde, is the oldest monastery in Bolivia. Owing to its inadequate size, it was demolished in 1707 and…

  • La Catedral

    La Catedral

    0.28 MILES

    Construction of La Catedral was initiated in 1564 and finally completed around 1600. The original building lasted until the early 19th century, when it…

View more attractions

Nearby Potosí attractions

1. Calle Quijarro

0.03 MILES

North of the Iglesia de San Agustín, Calle Quijarro narrows as it winds between a wealth of colonial buildings, many with doorways graced by old family…

2. Pasaje de Siete Vueltas

0.16 MILES

This passageway, an extension of Calle Ingavi, east of Junín, wends around a series of angular turns, displaying some interesting architectural quirks…

4. Portón Mestizo

0.23 MILES

On Calle Junín, between Matos and Bolívar, this especially lovely and elaborate doorway, flanked by twisted columns, once graced the home of the Marqués…

5. Casa de las Tres Portadas

0.24 MILES

An architecturally notable home that once housed lay sisters of the Franciscan order. It has three separate and widely spaced doorways with finely…

7. Bell Tower

0.28 MILES

Visit the bell tower of Potosí's central cathedral for nice views of the city. The side entrance is hard to spot.

8. La Catedral

0.28 MILES

Construction of La Catedral was initiated in 1564 and finally completed around 1600. The original building lasted until the early 19th century, when it…