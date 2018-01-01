Welcome to Kununurra
Kununurra is also the departure point for most of the tours in the East Kimberley, and with all that fruit, there's plenty of seasonal work. Note the Northern Territory is in the Australian Central time zone, which is 90 minutes ahead of Australian Western Standard Time.
Top experiences in Kununurra
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Kununurra activities
Bungle Bungle Scenic Flight and Southern Gorges Walk with Optional Helicopter Ride
You will be collected from your accommodation in our courtesy mini bus where one of our pilots will chat to you about your tour.Your check in will take place in the exclusive air conditioned Aviair terminal. Here you are able to help yourself to cold bottled water and lollies. Your pilot will then come out and brief you about your tour and what to expect.Your flight will take place in a 14 seater, air conditioned Cessna Grand Caravan. You will be enthralled at the full expanse of Lake Argyle, the Ord Top Dam wall, Lake Kununurra and the Ord Irrigation Area with a spectacular scenic flight View the Carr Boyd and Osmand Ranges, the Ord River and Bow River from the air. You will then experience spectacular aerial views of the Bungle Bungle in the Purnululu National Park. Throughout your flight you will enjoy a personalised commentary from your pilot through our PA system.The plane will land at a remote unsealed airstrip in the Purnululu National Park.You will be collected form the air strip by your tour guide who will start your ground tour of the Purnululu National Park. Enjoy a moderate 3km walk which takes in Piccaninny Creek, the beehive shaped sandstone domes and the jaw dropping Cathedral Gorge. You are provided with a small backpack to carry your tasty picnic lunch to enjoy in the shade of Cathedral Gorge. Throughout your walk your guide will point out local wildlife and flora and fauna. Your guide will take you back to the air strip where if you have chosen to add a 30 minute helicopter ride you will embark on this exhilarating flight. The helicopter may have it's doors removed for enhanced visibility. Please bring a light jacket for this flight.This full day tour concludes with a flight over the Argyle Diamond mine where rare pink diamonds are mined and then land back in Kununurra.You will be taken back to your accommodation by a pilot.
8 Day Broome to Darwin including Scenic Flight
Head for the Gibb River Road and straight into the heart of the Kimberley. Your first stop will be Windjana Gorge and Tunnel Creek where you will see your first freshwater crocodiles, then onto your accommodation for your first night sleeping under the stars. Experience some of the gorgeous gorges of the Gibb River Road like Bell, Galvans and Manning, then stay at a real working cattle station. Heading further away from city life we head to Emma Gorge and arrive at the incredible El Questro Station, over the next 2 days you will visit Zebedee Springs, El Questro Gorge and enjoy optional activities this outback oasis has to offer. Making your way to Lake Argyle, Australia's largest man made lake before heading into Kununurra to take an INCLUDED scenic flight day trip over and into the Bungle Bungles in Purnululu National Park thanks to our partnership with AVIAIR. Litchfield National Park will be your next destination to see Florence Falls and Buley Rockhole before heading onto Darwin.
8 Day Broome to Broome Loop and Scenic Flight
Head for the Gibb River Road and straight into the heart of the Kimberley. Your first stop will be Windjana Gorge and Tunnel Creek where you will see your first freshwater crocodiles, then onto your accommodation for your first night sleeping under the stars. Experience some of the gorgeous gorges of the Gibb River Road like Bell, Galvans and Manning, then stay at a real working cattle station. Heading further away from city life we head to Emma Gorge and arrive at the incredible El Questro Station, over the next 2 days you will visit Zebedee Springs, El Questro Gorge and enjoy optional activities this outback oasis has to offer. Making your way to Lake Argyle, Australia's largest man made lake before heading into Kununurra to take an INCLUDED scenic flight day trip over and into the Bungle Bungles in Purnululu National Park thanks to our partnership with AVIAIR. Say goodbye to our passengers travelling on to Darwin in Kununurra and start heading back to Broome, stopping the night at the Fitzroy Crossing River Lodge and taking a cruise into Geikie Gorge before arriving back in Broome on day 8.
9-Day Darwin to Broome Multi-Day Camping Adventure Including Gibb River Road, Manning Gorge and Lake Argyle
Day 1: Darwin to Victoria RiverAfter departing Darwin, your first day of the tour allows plenty of time to explore Edith Falls in Nitmiluk National Park where there is a variety of hikes from a couple of km up to 10 depending on how enthusiastic you're feeling. There will also be plenty of time for swanning around the waterhole and waterfall of Edith Falls. Finally, make it to your exclusive bush camp under the stars. Day 2: Victoria River to Lake ArgyleToday head for Lake Argyle where you can jump on a boat and camp on an island, an activity that is regularly voted as a highlight of the trip. Wake up with the sun on the private island. Day 3: Lake Argyle to Purnululu National Park/Bungle BunglesFrom your amazing camp, drive a short distance to Kununurra to replenish supplies. From here, push onto Purnululu National Park, ideally arriving in time for sunset. Day 4: Purnululu to Bush CampSpend the day at Purnululu exploring all there is to offer, including exploring the Picaninny creek area, Cathedral Gorge and Echidna Chasm. There is time for a scenic flight for those interested (payable direct on the day of travel). Your camp tonight is by a waterhole. Day 5: Bush Camp to Pentecost RiverFrom your camp, drive a short distance to Emma Falls at El Questro Station where there is great 3km long hike ending at a beautiful waterhole. Head to camp and soak up the amazing surrounding which includes the Pentecost River and Cockburn Ranges. Day 6: Pentecost River to Manning GorgePush on west toward the Barnett River and gorge country. There are a few nice spots to visit today including waterholes and art sites. Day 7: Manning Gorge to Bush CampToday you'll spend most of the day exploring the amazing Manning Gorge. Having the whole day allows you to relax and take some of the less conventional routes which take us to lost gorges and ancient rock art. Camp tonight is normally on the banks of the Manning River. If time permits you may also see Adcock and Galvan's Gorges. Day 8: Bush Camp to Tunnel CreekFrom your camp head for Bell Gorge, one of the nicest in the Kimberley where we do a short hike and have plenty of time for swimming and exploring. From Bell Gorge push onto another very nice bush camp. Day 9: Tunnel Creek to BroomeBreak camp early and head for Tunnel Creek. Getting there nice and early normally ensures you'll have the place to yourself and are able to explore the 0.4-mile (700-meter) long cave and all it's amazing features. From Tunnel Creek, head for Derby and finally onto Broome, where you finish the tour with a sunset on Cable Beach.
Bungle Bungle Stay Over (Included flights to and from Kununurra)
Enjoy your complimentary pick up from your accommodation. Check in to the Aviair Terminal and board your flight. You will travel over the magnificent Ord River & Lake Argyle, Lissadell & Texas Downs Stations, rugged Osmand Ranges and a picturesque circuit over the Bungle Bungle Range. Once at Bellburn Airstrip, you will be greeted by your tour guide and you will board your tour bus for Cathedral Gorge. This hike is approx 3km. You will carry your pre made lunch into the gorge and enjoy it whilst sitting under the huge Cathedral natural amphitheater. Return to the lodge and relax in your cabin or by the pool. Dinner is served at 7. On day two, after breakfast return to Kununurra via scenic flight, receiving views of the Argyle Diamond Mine and the Carr Boyd Ranges.
Bungle Bungle Flight and Cathedral Gorge Guided Walk from Kununurra
Immerse yourself in the BUNGLE BUNGLE from above and up close. Experience Purnululu National Park and the Bungle Bungle by air and then by ground to appreciate the vast, rugged beauty of this World Heritage listed national park. Flight in air-conditioned high-quality aeroplanes - the newest planes and only air conditioned fleet in Kununurra Courtesy transfer to and from our terminal within Kununurra Use of our air conditioned terminal building Lunch at Cathedral Gorge Cold bottled water, Ord Valley sandalwood scented refresher towels, and sweets Personalised pilot commentary across PA system or personal headsets See Cathedral Gorge, Bungle Bungle Domes. Add on an optional Helicopter flight to see the Bungle Bungle Range from a different perspective.