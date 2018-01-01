9-Day Darwin to Broome Multi-Day Camping Adventure Including Gibb River Road, Manning Gorge and Lake Argyle

Day 1: Darwin to Victoria RiverAfter departing Darwin, your first day of the tour allows plenty of time to explore Edith Falls in Nitmiluk National Park where there is a variety of hikes from a couple of km up to 10 depending on how enthusiastic you're feeling. There will also be plenty of time for swanning around the waterhole and waterfall of Edith Falls. Finally, make it to your exclusive bush camp under the stars. Day 2: Victoria River to Lake ArgyleToday head for Lake Argyle where you can jump on a boat and camp on an island, an activity that is regularly voted as a highlight of the trip. Wake up with the sun on the private island. Day 3: Lake Argyle to Purnululu National Park/Bungle BunglesFrom your amazing camp, drive a short distance to Kununurra to replenish supplies. From here, push onto Purnululu National Park, ideally arriving in time for sunset. Day 4: Purnululu to Bush CampSpend the day at Purnululu exploring all there is to offer, including exploring the Picaninny creek area, Cathedral Gorge and Echidna Chasm. There is time for a scenic flight for those interested (payable direct on the day of travel). Your camp tonight is by a waterhole. Day 5: Bush Camp to Pentecost RiverFrom your camp, drive a short distance to Emma Falls at El Questro Station where there is great 3km long hike ending at a beautiful waterhole. Head to camp and soak up the amazing surrounding which includes the Pentecost River and Cockburn Ranges. Day 6: Pentecost River to Manning GorgePush on west toward the Barnett River and gorge country. There are a few nice spots to visit today including waterholes and art sites. Day 7: Manning Gorge to Bush CampToday you'll spend most of the day exploring the amazing Manning Gorge. Having the whole day allows you to relax and take some of the less conventional routes which take us to lost gorges and ancient rock art. Camp tonight is normally on the banks of the Manning River. If time permits you may also see Adcock and Galvan's Gorges. Day 8: Bush Camp to Tunnel CreekFrom your camp head for Bell Gorge, one of the nicest in the Kimberley where we do a short hike and have plenty of time for swimming and exploring. From Bell Gorge push onto another very nice bush camp. Day 9: Tunnel Creek to BroomeBreak camp early and head for Tunnel Creek. Getting there nice and early normally ensures you'll have the place to yourself and are able to explore the 0.4-mile (700-meter) long cave and all it's amazing features. From Tunnel Creek, head for Derby and finally onto Broome, where you finish the tour with a sunset on Cable Beach.