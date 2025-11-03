Fall may signal chillier days ahead in the Northern Hemisphere, but south of the equator, spring is in full, glorious swing. From Australia and Aotearoa (New Zealand’s Māori language name) to the far-flung islands of the South Pacific, the season heralds longer days, warmer temperatures and the promise of brilliant blooms, blissful hikes and buzzing city streets. Hop between art, design and fashion exhibitions; cycle through a sea of lupins; or simply dive into crystalline waters teeming with sting rays, sharks and colorful fish.

Need to narrow it down? Here are six of our favorite springtime destinations in Oceania.

Lesueur National Park. Alex Cimbal/Shutterstock

1. Lesueur National Park, Australia

Best for rare native wildflowers

Western Australia is world famous for wildflowers, and from late August to early November, few places serve up a floral blockbuster like Lesueur National Park. A 250km drive north of Perth, it’s home to 900 species of flora, many rare and endemic, including the Mt Lesueur grevillea (Grevillea batrachioides). Orchids add to the magic, from pink and purple enamel to cowslip, white spider, blue lady and donkey varieties. Take the 18km scenic drive, or lace up for the Yued Ponar Trail (6km, 2 hours), the park’s signature walk. Short on time? Opt for the Gairdner Trail Loop (2.5km, 1 hour).

Planning tip: About 30km northwest of Lesueur National Park, the sleepy beach town of Green Head makes an appealing, low-key base, with powder-white beaches perfect for a springtime dip.

Mount Taranaki. Shutterstock/patjo

2. Taranaki, New Zealand

Best for green thumbs and a community vibe

Ever get the urge to snoop around other people’s gardens? At New Zealand’s Taranaki Garden Festival, it’s not only legal but encouraged. Running from late October to early November, the 10-day celebration invites garden lovers to explore more than 40 private and public gardens across the sun-drenched Taranaki region, from subtropical oases to cozy cottage hideaways. Alongside returning favorites, new gardens join the program each year, with guided walks, live music, garden yoga and even distillery botanical masterclasses. For year-round inspiration, visit New Plymouth’s gorgeous Tūpare, an Arts and Crafts property with landscaped gardens considered among New Zealand’s most important. The Taranaki Garden Festival lures enthusiasts from across the country to the region, so book accommodations well in advance.

Planning tip: If you’re visiting for the festival, spend a night or two in New Plymouth to savor its dining scene, street art and superb Puke Ariki regional museum, a great spot to learn more about Taranaki’s Māori heritage, geology and natural treasures.

Lake Tekapo.

3. Lake Tekapo, New Zealand

Best for alpine majesty and crystal-clear stargazing

New Zealand’s South Island reaches a floral crescendo from mid-November to early December, when fields of Russell lupins erupt in breathtaking fashion. The show is especially arresting at Lake Tekapo, its milky turquoise waters contrasting with towering floral spires of purple, pink and white. Beyond, the jagged Southern Alps scrape the sky. Lake Tekapo township makes a handy base: cycle or stroll along the lakeshore, soak in the steamy thermal pools at Tekapo Springs or venture into the dramatic wilderness of Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park. The area falls within the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve, one of the world’s stargazing hot spots. Stargazing peaks in winter, but even in spring the celestial canopy dazzles.

Planning tip: If you’re visiting to take in the night sky, check the moon phase before choosing your dates – a new moon offers the clearest views, while brighter phases offer subpar conditions. You can check moon phases via the Royal Astronomical Society of New Zealand.

Sculpture by the Sea. juancsanchezherrera/Shutterstock

4. Sydney, Australia

Best for big-city natural beauty

Come spring, Sydney streets take on a dashing purple hue as jacarandas blossom across the city. Sydneysiders shake off their short-lived winter blues and get back to what they do best – hitting their world-famous beaches, showing off their guns, and living their best alfresco lives. From mid-October to early November, the coastal walk between Bondi Beach and Tamarama transforms into an open-air gallery for Sculpture by the Sea. One hundred works by Australian and international artists line the cliffs and beaches, from the monumental to the delicate and curious. Begin in Tamarama to end with drinks at Bondi institution Icebergs, perched above the world’s most famous oceanside pool. Keep an eye out for humpback whales, migrating south for the summer.

Planning tip: While Bondi Baths at Icebergs is the most iconic of Sydney’s oceanside pools, the free-admission Bronte Baths offer a more low-key, local vibe. Remember to pack your sunglasses, sunhat, sunscreen and plenty of water.

Lord Howe Island. Juergen_Wallstabe/Shutterstock

5. Lord Howe Island, Australia

Best for an off-the-radar island escape

Ideal for those seeking a "never-been-there" destination, bike-friendly Lord Howe Island is a subtropical, UNESCO-listed paradise some 700km northeast of Sydney and southeast of Brisbane. Visitors are capped at 400 at a time – a wise long-term policy preserving its fragile ecosystem and keeping its beaches and jungle pristine. Nearly two-thirds of the island is a protected nature park, with around 50% of its flora and fauna found nowhere else on earth. Springtime adventures abound: book a guided trek up Mt Gower (875 m), one of the world’s top day hikes, or dive into some of the world’s richest marine life. Want to take it slower? Hire a bike, sip ales at Lord Howe Island Brewery, or enjoy a yoga class by the sea.

Planning tip: Qantas flies direct between Sydney and Lord Howe Island, while Eastern Air Services flies from Newcastle, Port Macquarie and the Gold Coast.

French Polynesia. Coupek Martin/Shutterstock

6. French Polynesia

Best for a classic tropical Nirvana

In French Polynesia, the high-season crowds have thinned, hotel rates and flight prices dip, and, if you're lucky, the low-season rain hasn't yet arrived. All the better for exploring Oceania’s most paradisiacal corner. With 118 islands across five tropical archipelagos, the hardest part is deciding where to go. While intrepid travelers with more time should consider stunning, harder-to-reach islands like Makatea in the Tuamotus, those seeking a quick getaway could easily spend a week exploring Tahiti, Moʻorea and Bora Bora – trekking the mountainous, waterfall-speckled interior of Tahiti’s Papeno‘o Valley, lazing on a motu in an overwater bungalow, and diving among gentle lemon sharks in Opunohu Bay. Food lovers take note: Moʻorea is a great spot to sample authentic French Polynesian cuisine, particularly on a street-food tour.

Planning tip: Flying is the main way to cover long distances, with Air Tahiti and Air Moana operating domestic routes. For multiple islands, Air Tahiti’s air passes offer the best value.