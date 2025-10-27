As a vibrant, year-round alpine resort, it’s hard to beat Queenstown. While the absolutely stunning natural scenery in all seasons is enough for many, there is just so much to do in the mountains, on the lakes and rivers and even up in the sky in this South Island retreat.

Winter brings skiers and snowboarders to some of the country’s top ski areas, while the town is full of outdoors enthusiasts, such as hikers, bikers and golfers, in the warmer seasons. Things are a tad quieter in spring and fall, when doing some research may turn up unexpected bargains.

Advertisement

There’s everything here from sophisticated dining to sprawling vineyards to death-defying activities, all set among Aotearoa's (New Zealand’s) most iconic scenery. Most depart wishing that they’d stayed longer.

The Remarkables ski resort near Queenstown. FiledIMAGE/Shutterstock

June to September is best for winter sports

Weather in Queenstown in winter: Lake Wakatipu doesn’t freeze over and there’s only snow on the ground in town once or twice each winter. While it’s colder up at the ski areas, daytime temperatures in Queenstown are usually in the 5–10°C range (40–50°F), though it can drop into the negatives overnight.

This is Australasia’s best known winter sports hub, a hive of activity during the southern hemisphere winter, with direct flights winging in not only from around New Zealand, but also from Australia’s major cities. Over half the skiers and snowboarders at Queenstown ski areas come from "over the ditch," the Tasman Sea, which separates the two countries. Most visitors stay in the resort township, either driving or taking a bus up to the nearby ski areas.

It's not just about the snow – lake cruises still run through the winter months, jetboats continue whizzing up the rivers, keen golfers hit the greens and enthusiastic off-road mountain bikers get out on the trails. Queenstown’s lively central hub is packed with restaurants and bars, with everybody out to have a good time, even when it's cold.

Book flights and accommodations early in order to avoid disappointment, especially in July, when New Zealand and Australian schools get a 2-week winter break.

Off-road bike trails in Queenstown. zstock/Shutterstock

Advertisement

October and November are good for bargains

Weather in Queenstown in spring: Once daylight savings time arrives in late September, things start to warm up and the days are longer. Daytime temperatures range between 10°C and 20°C (50°F and 70°F), though the weather is known for being changeable in spring.

Once the ski areas are closed in late September or early October, Queenstown goes through a bit of a quieter time before summer kicks in, and there are flight and accommodation bargains to be had, though it is busier during events such as the Queenstown Marathon in mid-November.

It’s a great time to be in Queenstown. Cherry blossoms are out, daffodils are flowering and newborn lambs are bouncing around in farm paddocks. Ski and snowboard rental shops are replaced with mountain and e-bike rental places, and the over 150km of off-road bike trails maintained by Queenstown Trails come into play. Conditions are good for following lakeside trails to local craft breweries and cafes, such as Altitude Brewing and Boat Shed Café, along with vineyard trails to wineries, like Gibbston Valley Winery and Peregrine Wines.

With snowmelt, higher altitude hiking trails, overseen by the Department of Conservation, become available right on Queenstown’s doorstep. High above town, Ben Lomond (1748m) makes a great hike from the top of the Skyline Gondola, though the peak won’t be accessible until the snow is gone. World-renowned multiday tracks such as the Milford Track and Routeburn Track start their season in spring too, but alpine passes may be uncrossable early on.

A jetboat ride on Queenstown's Shotover River. i viewfinder/Shutterstock

December to February is best for outdoor activities

Weather in Queenstown in summer: At 45°S in latitude, the days are long and it stays light until 10pm in mid-summer. It’s warm, with daytime temperatures between 20°C and 30°C (70°F and 85°F) and generally, low humidity.

From mid-December, lots of Kiwi families take long summer vacations as schools are out through the end of January. As an alpine resort, Queenstown is humming and at its best during this high season. With the resort long touted as "the adventure capital of the world," there are plenty of superb activities to take part in, including bungy jumping, jetboat rides and tandem skydives. Even the winter ski resorts at Coronet Peak and Cardrona get in on the summer action, becoming Coronet Peak Bike Park and Cardrona Bike Park.

For those less keen on adrenaline sports, this is an excellent time for a walk. Keen hikers are out on day walks and multiday hikes through the summer, making the most of the weather and the truly spectacular mountain trails.

While golfers visit the resort year-round to test their skills on an incredible array of courses, late February is prime time as Millbrook Resort hosts the New Zealand Open, one of the biggest events on the country’s sporting calendar.

Book flights, accommodation and rental vehicles well ahead in summer, especially over the Christmas and New Year period. Right through January is busy, and while Kiwi families are back at school and work come early February, Chinese New Year keeps the town pumping with visitors.

Lake Hayes walkway in autumn. Bonita Cooke/Getty Images

March, April and May are best for fall colors

Weather in Queenstown in autumn: While it’s still warm in March, things start to cool down in April, especially once daylight savings time ends early in the month. Expect daytime temperatures between 10°C and 20°C (50°F and 70°F) and long periods of fine, warm settled weather, particularly early in the season.

While things are starting to slow down in March, summer activities are still in full swing and the hiking and biking is excellent. Guided walk companies, such as Ultimate Hikes, run multiday walks on the Milford and Routeburn Tracks through late April before shutting up shop for the winter. Day walks are incredibly popular in autumn, especially once colors start to turn on the trees.

The Wakatipu Basin around Queenstown offers up great autumn walking, especially out in Arrowtown, only a 20-minute drive away, where the small, historic gold-rush settlement is known for its fall colors. Arrowtown Autumn Festival is a highlight in mid-April, a real locals’ party running over 5 days. The 2–3 hour Lake Hayes Walkway is unbeatable on a good day.

Autumn is also harvest time at the vineyards, renowned for producing some of the best pinot noir going, making this a perfect time for dropping in to wineries for tasting and lunch.