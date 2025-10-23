Alpine escapades and lakeside leisure abound in New Zealand’s darling of Queenstown. Tucked deep into the mountains, this vibrant town is one of Aotearoa’s most scenic destinations and widely considered the “adventure capital of the world."

Keen on some golf? There are putting greens aplenty. Looking for a solid dose of adrenaline and extreme sports? You’re in the right place. Perhaps you had something more mellow in mind? Think quaffable wines and the finest fare after a day browsing shops or sauntering a serene riverside trail. Whatever the weather and however long you’ve got, Queenstown delivers a smorgasbord of options to adequately fill up your itinerary. Here's our pick of the best experiences in this vibrant lakeside town.

1. Climb a mountain

In a town literally surrounded by mountains, it’d be rude to not climb at least one of them wouldn’t it? From down below, the 1748m summit of Ben Lomond appears terrifyingly un-doable. But the promise of spectacular panoramic views of the whole Wakatipu Basin and backcountry is what has made visitors and locals alike don their daypack and set off on this 6–8-hour return vertical adventure for many decades.

Advertisement

If you’re short on time, or just can’t bear the thought of such a mighty schlep, you can join the trail halfway up after catching the Skyline Gondola that operates every day from 9:30am to 9pm. You may even like to squeeze in a couple of cheeky luge rides while you’re at it. Skyline Luge is a thrill for all ages, as you hop into a manual cart to navigate 1600m downhill through various twists, turns and tunnels.

Detour: Alternative to Ben Lomond, Queenstown Hill is another beautiful alpine track through an enchanting conifer forest that ends with equally rewarding views of the town, just with slightly less incline and time commitment attached.

The TSS Earnslaw sailing on Lake Wakatipu. Erik AJV/Shutterstock

2. Sail across Lake Wakatipu

Hop aboard a historic steamship and take to the lake on the TSS Earnslaw, or "Earnie," as the locals fondly call her. More than 100 years on from the days of ferrying goods across the water, "the Lady of the Lake" is still operating, only now offering iconic excursions for visitors wanting to journey back in time and feel part of Queenstown’s history.

A typical 90-minute cruise traverses Lake Wakatipu taking you to remote Walter Peak High Country Station on the western edge. You’ll enjoy a scenic journey before disembarking to savor some true Kiwi hospitality, tucking into a gourmet roast meal at the station’s homestead followed by a unique farm tour and live sheep shearing demo.

Detour: Around the Mountains Cycle Trail, an epic 4–5 day bike journey into the heart of the Queenstown backcountry and rural Southland, begins at Walter Peak Station. Tackling the first hour or two of the trail is a nice idea to extend your day across the lake, with a bike hired from Queenstown and taken over on the boat with you. Call ahead to confirm space for your bike on the boat and to make arrangements for a return time.

Skiers on Coronet Peak. Greg-Ward/Shutterstock

3. Ski the slopes under a starry sky at Coronet Peak

Powder enthusiasts rejoice – the vertical fun doesn't have to stop with the sun here! Coronet Peak, one of Queenstown's most popular snowy playgrounds, offers night skiing on Wednesdays and Fridays and select Saturdays all winter long. Only a 20-minute drive from the town center, this is the spot to be if you want to take in panoramic sunset views while gliding down a mountain and straight into a night of beers, burgers and DJ beats all happening right there at base building.

Local tip: Add to your experience by stepping into a charming chalet dining scene on the side of the mountain. Heidi’s Hut, located near Coronet’s T-Bar, offers intimate fire-side fine dining, and seats only 40 people. Think quintessential Kiwi ski shack meets Chamonix sophistication, and the best sunset views in town.

Advertisement

Hikers in Mount Aspiring National Park. Mumemories/Shutterstock

4. Set off on a quest to find Middle Earth

Here, at the bottom of the world, Middle Earth is more than a mythical place from JRR Tolkien's Lord of the Rings books or seen only on the movie screen, it’s the everyday scene for those in the small and glorious town of Glenorchy. Driving just 45 minutes from Queenstown, you’ll navigate some of the most quintessential Kiwi landscapes before you even step out of the car – think deep turquoise water framing the base of moody mountains with their towering peaks. At the top of the lake enjoy a leisurely walk in the eco-village, head up the Dart River on a jetboat cruise, find LOTR filming locations, or lace up your hiking boots and walk one of the numerous trails that make up the Mount Aspiring National Park.

Detour: While most are multiday and require a lot of preparation and planning, the starting section of the Routeburn Track (one of NZ’s Great Walks) can easily be done as a day hike. Pack a picnic to enjoy up at Routeburn Flats Hut, one of the nation's backcountry huts.

Shoppers on the streets of Arrowtown. MJ Prototype/Shutterstock

5. Dig up history in gold rush-era Arrowtown

Historic Arrowtown is a perfectly preserved gold-rush-era settlement located on the banks of the Arrow River just 20 minutes from Queenstown town center. Undeniably quaint, charming and chilled out, the town is a favorite hub of heritage with much to dig up about its fascinating mining past. Take a walk along the Arrow River Trail, step inside authentic old miners’ huts at the Chinese Settlement, or join the bustle of fellow tourists perusing the many boutiques, bars, cafes and restaurants set inside 19th-century buildings on the main street.

Local tip: If you happen to be visiting in April, don’t miss the town’s biggest event of the year, the Arrowtown Autumn Festival. Held annually to celebrate the turning of the leaves, this colorful 4-day fiesta is packed with parades, parties, markets and novelty events.

A vineyard in Gibbston Valley. chameleonseye/Getty Images

6. Cycle the wineries of the famous Gibbston Valley

Love being active but love sitting back with a cheese board and a pinot just as much? If so, head to the Gibbston Valley, a pleasant 25-minute drive from Queenstown (and just 10 minutes from Arrowtown), which has this combo nailed. Hire an e-bike from Arrowtown and spend a sunny afternoon on the 8.7km Gibbston River Trail. You’ll cycle alongside the Kawarau river, passing over a handful of epic bridges with self-led stops along the way to sample the goods at any of the award-winning wineries located in this famed viticultural valley.

Local tip: Most of the wineries, and also bike hire companies, offer shuttle services to pick up or drop off from various locations, meaning you are free to enjoy your tasting experience however it unfolds.

The wooden jetty at Bob's Cove. Martin Valigursky/Shutterstock

7. Take an icy dip at Bob’s Cove

The secret’s out – a bracing plunge in Lake Wakatipu makes Queenstown vacationers happier! While the jury may still be out on whether or not ice baths are worthwhile, making use of this big blue free one is a surefire way to get a hefty hit of endorphins. Many have been known to take a leap into the chilly lake from the signature wooden wharf at Bob’s Cove (during warmer months!) and emerge revitalized and rewarded.

Detour: There are a couple of short, beginner-level bush walks to try on the way out to Bob’s Cove, and all are accessible from the main road you’ll follow out of town. It takes 2–3 hours to complete the undulating circuit of the Mt Crichton Loop Track, which wanders through native bush, past waterfalls, and peeps inside an old goldminer’s hut from the 1930s.

A bungy jump off the Kawarau Bridge. i viewfinder/Shutterstock

8. Dive from the world’s first commercial bungy bridge

The historic Kawarau Suspension Bridge initially gained status for its innovative design when it was first unveiled in 1880. Then, 100 years later, a chap named AJ Hackett saw even more opportunity for invention – namely, starting a business throwing people off it with a cord tied around their feet. Bungy jumping has become a Kiwi tourism rite of passage and if you’re brave enough to give one a go, this definitely is the spot. Let the fear and overwhelming levels of adrenaline kick in as you momentarily defy gravity with a leap towards the sheer rocky gorge and river below.

Detour: Pair your brave endeavor with adventure by biking the trail to the bungy bridge from the starting point of Arrowtown, and carrying on for a reward at one of the Gibbston Valley wineries afterwards.

A Fergburger, a burger with cult status in Queenstown. Zorq Cyclef/Shutterstock

9. Taste a legendary burger by the lake

Ever wonder what it might look like if a burger was a pop star whose tickets were going on sale at midnight? Just take a look at the line up for "Ferg" stretching the near length of Queenstown's tourist haunt, Shotover St. Never a gap in orders, this institution has been flipping patties and perfecting the puff of buns for more than 20 years. Get ready to join the line and then take your cult-status culinary delight to eat along the walls of the lakefront as you enjoy the iconic vistas.

Local tip: If you don’t fancy joining the line up, or feel the sudden pangs of hunger come on as you’re driving back into town from a day out exploring the region, call ahead and place your order by phone. Staff will call you when it’s ready and, voilà, your day can roll on uninterrupted.

10. Barhop through town by night

The paradox of Queenstown, you’ll soon come to learn, is that while some visit to switch off, others very much come to switch on. The compact and walkable town center lends itself to an internationally regarded party scene, coming alive by night to offer its own unique brand of convivial hospitality. Start with a meal at one of the numerous and notable eateries, then blend your evening scene to meet your taste, with a choice of cozy cocktail lounges (try Little Blackwood or Bardeaux); relaxed local breweries like Canyon Brewing; suave rooftop bars (The Sundeck is a fave); and sweaty, strobe-lit nightclubs (Winnies is popular with the under-25 crowd, while more mature partiers will be at home at Searle Lane Bar).

Planning tip: Queenstown is also renowned for hosting many epic festivals and one-off entertainment events throughout the year, bringing together the best the hospitality and tourism sector has to offer. Winter Pride, Rhythms & Alps, LUMA Southern Light Project and Snow Machine Festival are among the favorites.