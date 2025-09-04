If you enjoy being in nature, pushing your limits and following the road less traveled, then bikepacking is the perfect match for you. This coalescence of cycling and backpacking means you'll be strapping your essentials on your bike and embarking on multiday trips, camping or staying at local lodgings along the way. Expect to cover distances ranging from 40–200km a day.

New Zealand is a cycling heaven, especially for bikepacking. Its well-connected and endless roster of cycle routes are varied, meaning there’s something for beginners and experienced cyclists alike – from breezy gentle pedals around vineyards, to historic backcountry trails with gnarly runs.

This network of trails was upgraded when the government announced a NZ$9 million investment in early 2025 for infrastructure, including enhancements to connect existing cycle networks. So far, improvements have included a new 68m-long cycle bridge on the St James Cycleway (64km, 1–2 days) in Canterbury and the opening of 5.5km of the Shotover Gorge Trail, the newest addition to the Queenstown Trail (40km, 1–4 days). In the North Island, Te Hangāruru Cycle Trail (9.1km one-way) opened in June 2025, a vital piece of the vision to complete a 320km journey from Mt Ruapehu to the Tasman Sea in Whanganui.

Plan your bikepacking trip in New Zealand with this guide.

What's the best way to transport your bike in New Zealand?

Most international flights arrive in New Zealand at Auckland Airport, where you’ll only find a bike rack. Connect to Christchurch International Airport, and you’ll find a bike assembly station right outside the arrival doors. Queenstown Airport offers the same. Wellington and Dunedin’s airports don’t have bike facilities, but do have direct air links with Australia.

For flights, both international and domestic, bikes must be properly disassembled and packed in a bike box or bag. Check your airline's requirements in advance, including the weight of your bike and gear. New Zealand takes biosecurity seriously, so if you're flying in from overseas, make sure your bike is clean, with no muddy tires.

When flying with my bike in New Zealand, I add an extra bag on airlines like Air New Zealand and Jetstar. Airports sell bike boxes: NZ$35 at Air New Zealand, NZ$45 for non-Air New Zealand travelers. I always prefer picking up a bike box from a local bike shop for free.

Most city buses around New Zealand have bike racks for two to three bikes on a first-come, first-served basis. Long-distance InterCity buses require bikes to be disassembled and charge an additional NZ$10. You can also take bikes on New Zealand trains; they don’t need disassembly, but should be free of panniers. Space on buses and trains is limited, so I always call ahead to notify them.

Of course, you can also rent a bike on arrival in New Zealand (more on that below).

What is the best time of year for cycling in New Zealand?

The warmer months from October to April are the best for cycling, although a cold southerly wind may still bring snow in the south, especially in the South Island. Summer begins in December and lasts until January, and with the school holidays (which typically run from late December until late January), the tracks can be busy. February is ideal for cycling trips as summer settles in and most Kiwis are back at work and school. In March and April, temperatures start to cool, bringing beautiful, calm autumn scenery, particularly in the south. May and June mark the cold, wild winter season, and remember, it gets colder the further south you go.

I do most of my bikepacking trips over spring and autumn for several reasons: mild weather conditions, fewer crowds, vibrant scenery, and best of all, the autumn golden leaves come out in full force.

No matter what season you ride, check the forecast before heading out, and always respect the conditions.

What essentials do I need for a bikepacking trip?

What you take on your ride will largely depend on how long, rough or remote you’re going. Always pack essentials like a first-aid kit, sleeping system, one change of clothes, warm layers, a rain jacket, basic tools and food. NZ Cycle Trails has a helpful checklist for bikepacking.

Consider sharing gear and carrying spares and tools. On my saddle bag, I have a hand pump, spare tube or tubeless repair kit, multi-tool, chain quick link, and tire levers. Knowing how to use them is crucial.

Use the gear you already have. If you are a beginner, borrow a kit from friends when starting, then consider buying your own. With bike bags, always try before you buy to see what works for you. For a few bikepacking trips in the beginning, I relied on my 30-liter hiking bags, and then I invested in good bike bags and panniers.

Now, before every bikepacking trip, I pack my bike with everything I need, go on a long ride fully loaded, and then set up my tent to check everything. This ensures that all equipment works properly before heading to a remote area.

Where is the best place to sleep when bikepacking?

Depending on your trail choice and budget, you can camp at designated sites, near DOC huts, or at holiday parks. Alternatively, there are hostels, motels, hotels and other lodging options. Always check availability and book ahead, especially during peak seasons or holidays.

If camping, select a small, lightweight tent for sleeping. Inflatable pillows and pads ensure comfort without bulk. Down-filled sleeping bags are lighter, pack smaller and provide better warmth in cold weather.

One of my favorite aspects of bikepacking in New Zealand is the warm connections I've built with trail angels. These generous locals support long-distance cyclists like me by offering shelter, a tent spot, a hot shower, food, and transport, often without expecting anything in return. You can find out more about trail angels through Facebook groups such as Tour Aotearoa and Bikepacking in New Zealand, which are also vital platforms for sharing information. This practice reflects the Māori concept of kaitiakitanga (guardianship), providing a meaningful way to experience the spirit of New Zealand. If you're keen to experience the trail angel culture, it's a good idea to post in the Facebook group a few days before your arrival.

What are the essential safety tips?

Always follow the NZ Land Safety Code, including carrying a registered personal locator beacon (PLB). If you don’t have one, you can hire them from multiple outlets across New Zealand. Always wear a fitted helmet, use lights, and wear reflective clothing. If on a road, know traffic rules, stay aware, keep a safe distance, and signal clearly.

Always leave your trip intentions, route plan and projected timeline behind with a friend. If I leave a car at the trailhead or in a public car park, I also put a note on the dashboard with contact details, an emergency contact, and my projected return timeline.

Where are the best places to go bikepacking in New Zealand?

You can find nearby trails for bikepacking anywhere in New Zealand, from single-day trips to week-long adventures or even months, with grade levels to match your skill level. These are mainly listed on the NZ Cycle Trail website, which highlights 23 Great Rides (primarily off-road), the Heartland Rides (mostly on-road), and the Connector Rides that link different trails. The website also provides details on the varied terrain level, elevation profile and distance, along with suggested days for completion, which can be crucial for choosing a route.

Multiday cycling routes on the North Island

New Zealand’s North Island is home to several lesser-known cycling routes, including the scenic Forgotten World Highway (183km, 2–3 days), Remutaka Cycle Trail (125km, 2–3 days), picturesque Twin Coastal Cycle Trail (87km, 2 days), Bay of Plenty coastline, such as Papamoa cycle trail (30km), and the serene trails around Lake Taupo such as Great Lake Trail (88km, 1–3 days).

Multiday cycling routes on the South Island

The South Island offers some of the world’s best cycling routes, including the Alps2Ocean (315km, 1–5 days), Otago Central Rail Trail (152km, 1–5 days), the Nelson Great Taste Trail (200km, 1–4 days), the Queenstown Trail (138km, 1–4 days) and Christchurch’s Little River Rail Trail (60km, 1–2 days).

New Zealand's best long-distance cycling routes

For the hardcore, seeking long days on the trail, Tour Aotearoa (3000km, 30–100 days) is the ultimate bikepacking journey from Cape Reinga at the North Island's top to Bluff at the South Island's bottom. Kōpiko Aotearoa (1071km, 5–12 days) is a shorter but challenging route across the central North Island, from East Cape to Cape Egmont. Kahurangi 500 (500km, 5–10 days) in the South Island's northwest features epic trails like the Heaphy Track and the Old Ghost Road. Sounds to Sounds (1500km, 14–30 days) in the South Island, traverses from Marlborough Sounds to Milford Sound.

Are there guided cycling tours in New Zealand?

Many local shuttle and tour operators in New Zealand offer guided cycling tours. These operators provide bike hire, including e-bikes, self-guided tours, all-inclusive guided tours, shuttle service, bike servicing, and other services, as well as bikes, helmets and support vehicles, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience while exploring the stunning landscapes along New Zealand’s cycling routes.

Tākaro Trails, Four B, Cycle Gisborne and Green Jerseys are North Island-based tour operators. Tutara Tours, AdventureSouth, Pure Trails, Trail Journeys and Natural High are South Island-based.

While most operators focus on either the North or South Island, Natural High offers cycling tours throughout New Zealand.

Can I use an e-bike for bikepacking in New Zealand?

E-bikes are ideal for bikepacking in New Zealand, providing assistance on diverse terrain and enabling longer trips with loaded gear. Several New Zealand retailers, such as Evo Cycles, offer a range of e-bikes, including models specifically built for touring and bikepacking. E-bikes can also make cycle touring more accessible to a wider audience, including older adults and those seeking a more relaxed cycling experience.

All 23 Great Rides in New Zealand provide excellent e-biking experiences, ranging from short trips to multiday journeys. Two of New Zealand’s Great Rides – the Hawke’s Bay Trails and the Remutaka Cycle Trail – have even received funding to install 10 e-bike charging stations. Trail towns on the Great Rides provide support with bike-friendly accommodations, charging points, cycle tour operators who rent bikes, teach riding, and rescue if needed.

Can I find bike rentals near the cycling routes in New Zealand?

Many popular cycling routes in New Zealand are near bike rental shops in cities like Queenstown, Auckland, Christchurch, and Wellington. These stores offer a variety of bikes, including e-bikes and child-friendly options, especially for those interested in cycling but only needing a bike for half a day or a full day.

Clycycles, PowertothePedal and AdventureCycles are Auckland-based bike stores for bike rental. Switched on Bikes and Wildfinder operate in Wellington for bike rental. Christchurch-based retailers, such as Action Bicycle Club and Around Again Cycles, offer bike rental for up to a month. Torpedo7, a bike store, rents bikes in Taupo and Queenstown. Always call/email ahead when planning trips or bike rentals with tour operators and bike stores.

When bikepacking, be sure to leave no trace

Whether you're camping, staying in backcountry huts, or riding the trail, remember to leave no trace. Always pack out all your trash, and show respect to fellow bikepackers and the land where you camp and ride.