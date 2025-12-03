Nestled on the edge of the Canterbury Plains and bordered by the Pacific Ocean to the east and the snowy Southern Alps to the west, Christchurch is the largest city on New Zealand’s South Island.

With its international airport, Christchurch serves as the gateway for many visitors exploring the South Island. But Ōtautahi (Christchurch’s Māori language name) isn't just a gateway city – it's a destination worth exploring in its own right. Blending Māori history and English heritage – a striking mix of Neo-Georgian and post-earthquake architecture – it's full of surprises.

Planning a trip to Christchurch? Haere mai! (Welcome!) Here’s a quick guide to get you started.

Christchurch's Botanic Gardens during spring. Yurie Ogawa/Shutterstock

1. Stroll the botanic gardens

Christchurch is nicknamed "the Garden City" due to its abundant green space, a nickname first coined by a British visitor in 1906 and later solidified by an international award in 1997.

Founded in 1863, the beautiful 21-hectare Botanic Gardens encompass 10 distinct themed gardens, including the central rose garden, which features more than 250 varieties. Find species endemic to Aotearoa (NZ’s Māori language name) such as silver fern, pōhutakawa and kauri on display. At the visitor center, ask staff for seasonal highlights or pick up a map for self-guided walks.

Local tip: From October to April, free guided walks lasting 45 to 60 minutes and run by the Friends of the Botanic Gardens leave every day at 1:30 pm from the kiosk, opposite the Armagh St carpark entrance.

2. Time travel through architectural gems

One of Christchurch’s notable 19th-century architectural landmarks is Te Matatiki Toi Ora The Arts Centre, next to the Botanic Gardens. Kick off your visit at the Frances Nation Cafe, then wander through all the Gothic Revival buildings on site, including the stunning Great Hall with the stained glass window, the Central Art Gallery built in grey basalt with limestone facings, and the Teece Museum, home to artifacts from Greece, Rome and Egypt. Finish your journey in Rutherford’s Den, a restored Victorian lecture theater where the father of nuclear physics, Lord Ernest Rutherford, once studied. If you visit in winter (April to September), be sure to book an affordable stargazing experience at the Observatory for a chance to peer through the original circa 1864 Townsend Teece telescope.

Continue your tour by walking past the Italian Renaissance-style Old Government Building, now the Heritage hotel. Just down the road, you’ll find the Edwardian Isaac Theatre Royal. Stop for lunch on colorful New Regent Street, a pedestrian mall built in Spanish Mission style.

Finally, don’t miss a visit to the five-story Tūranga Central Library, built in modernist style by a Danish firm. On the fifth floor, you’ll find rooftop gardens, city views and see ongoing redevelopment of the city’s cathedral, which was destroyed in the 2010-11 earthquakes.

Planning tip: Book a 90-minute walking tour of the Te Matatiki Toi Ora The Arts Centre to discover its rich history and gain access to areas and spaces not open to the public.

3. Explore diverse artistic hubs

Christchurch Art Gallery (Te Puna o Waiwhetū) is entirely free to visit and highlights work from international and New Zealand artists. The historical, cultural and contemporary artworks change frequently, with regular artist talks, films and activities for kids. Even the underground parking lot is colorful, as is the elevator from the parking lot, featuring Séraphine Pick's utopian watercolor display.

If you love modern and abstract art, visit the Centre of Contemporary Art (CoCA) to explore intriguing pieces and enjoy a lively schedule of events. Visit The National for jewelry, ceramics, glass and objects; Jonathan Smart Gallery for photography, sculpture, and installations; Ravenscar House Museum for artwork within an architecturally stunning setting; and City Art Depot features contemporary New Zealand artists’ paintings.

The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora in Christchurch, New Zealand. Jon Chica/Shutterstock

4. Channel your inner Banksy

Nearly 45 large murals – including one of New Zealand's largest at 55m high – and more than 750 smaller ones around Christchurch are documented in an online database created by Watch This Space, a charitable trust formed to promote the city’s art. Take a stroll through the downtown area with the organization’s self-guided interactive too, which maps out the city’s iconic artwork. Highlights include the towering Riverside Market 3D mural featuring stories from Christchurch's history or the kaitiaki (guardians) showcasing elements of Māori culture.

Creative director of Watch This Space and art historian Reuben Woods also leads urban walking tours, highlighting the town's heritage, Māori culture and insights into the city’s urban art history.

Planning tip: If you’re visiting around early February and late March, attend the week-long Flare Ōtautahi Street Art Festival. Follow its page for exact dates.

5. Savor the distinct flavors at Riverside Market

A visit to Christchurch isn't complete without a trip to Riverside Market, overlooking the Avon River. The daily indoor market has vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods and hot meals, alongside some of the city's best restaurants, bars and boutique retail, all tucked under one roof.

Doors open at 7am; early risers can visit Christchurch’s very own Underground Coffee Roasters for fresh, locally roasted coffee. While you wait for your coffee, grab some freshly baked bagels from Downtown Bagels, which always sell out by midday.

Some clutch stops at the market: Indo Tempeh House (it's not often you see an Indonesian cuisine in New Zealand); El Quincho for an Argentine wood-fired traditional Asado experience (order the Quincho Parrillada — an assortment of wood-fired grilled meats); Shaka Bros for its bestseller, the Dad Bod burger; and Little Fish Co. for the freshest local fish (try the snapper fillets or Akaroa salmon).

Just down the street from the Market, Rollickin' Gelato serves up 12 constantly rotating and seasonally inspired flavors. Pick Hokey Tokey Pokey, a Kiwi classic, or go crazy with exciting blends like watermelon and mint, peanut butter and jelly.

Local tip: There’s a live jazz performance every second Thursday on the third floor mezzanine at Riverside Market. Tickets, which you should buy in advance, are 15 New Zealand dollars.

6. Soak in the views from the Port Hills

The Port Hills, the remnant of a volcano that erupted millions of years ago, punctuate Christchurch's otherwise flat landscape. They’re crisscrossed with walking tracks that offer excellent views of the surrounding aquamarine harbors and the Southern Alps.

One of the top day hikes in the Port Hills is the historic 3km Bridle Path, which takes approximately 90 minutes to complete and was once used by Canterbury’s European settlers to travel between Lyttelton and Christchurch.

The trail starts in Heathcote at the Christchurch Gondola base (you can get there by public bus 8) and climbs up Summit Rd, 340m above sea level. Be prepared, as the walk is steep, but the views from the summit are well worth the effort, offering a panoramic view over Lyttelton Harbour with Banks Peninsula's highest peak, Mt Herbert (Te Ahu Pataki), rising above the small settlement of Diamond Harbour.

Stop by the Red Rock Café at the top of the gondola to have a refreshment while enjoying the scenic view. Then head back the same way or continue zigzagging down the Lyttelton side. Another option is to take the Gondola up to the café and enjoy a walk down.

Planning tip: On a Saturday morning head to the Lyttelton Farmers’ Market. Begin from the city side and catch a public bus back. Catch bus 28 back through the tunnel to either the city or to Heathcote near the Bridle Path car park.

The tram runs through New Regent Street in Christchurch. travellight/Shutterstock

7. Time travel on a vintage tram

Enjoy a charming journey back in time by climbing aboard the city’s beloved vintage tram. Hop on at Christ Church Cathedral and explore Christchurch’s evolving city center through 18 stops (all-day hop-on, hop-off), including the Botanic Gardens, Riverside Market and New Regent Street as some key sights. Children pay a reduced fare and infants ride for free.

Planning tip: Go for dinner. Board the fully restored 1920s tramcar (the only of its kind in New Zealand) for a four-course meal with local produce, beverages, friendly service and live commentary while enjoying the city view at dusk.

8. Support the local market

The Christchurch Farmers’ Market is a Saturday morning standout, well known for its wide selection of more than 60 stalls and its historic location – the Pūtaringamotu/Riccarton Bush, a 7.8-hectare oasis of an ancient podocarp forest with kahikatea (white pine) trees up to 600 years old.

Wander beneath a century-old podocarp forest (the last remaining podocarp trees in Christchurch) by the Avon River, and enjoy homemade Hope River Pies (often sold out within an hour), Lekker Dutch (delicious Dutch-style pancakes), or grab coffee from Hummingbird Coffee and relax on the riverbank while listening to live music or watching the playful native eels dart through the river for a splash of fun.

Local tip: After the market, take a quick stroll at Riccarton Bush Walk (900m) through the dense stands of kahikatea and enjoy the birdsong.

9. Take a day trip to Sumner

Christchurch has no shortage of beaches, but one of its most popular is the charming neighborhood of Sumner, with popular Sumner and Scarborough Beaches. Both beaches are great for surfing, swimming and paddleboarding, with surf schools Stoked and Learn to Surf on the esplanade for beginners.

Treat yourself to a scoop at Utopia Ice, and take a stroll along the 6.5km Te Ara Ihutai Christchurch Coastal Pathway. Next, head to Fire and Slice, a woodfired pizzeria. For more walks, try the 2.5km Barnett Park Cave Loop Track, with a moderate climb to a cave with incredible valley views.

Local tip: Taylor’s Mistake is a beloved surfing beach among local surf regulars. It’s much quieter than Sumner and Scarborough. Enjoy a quick dip and bask in the sun.

Dawn at New Brighton Beach, Christchurch, New Zealand. NG ZHENG HUI/Shutterstock

10. Soak up the morning rays

Don’t miss the delightful sunrise soak as you relax at He Puna Taimoana (a saltwater hot pool complex) on New Brighton's waterfront. Take a refreshing dip in the plunge pool or unwind in the steam room, soaking in the beautiful beachside scenery from the sauna. For early risers — don’t miss the delightful Sunrise Soak.

Detour: Cycle from the city center to New Brighton Beach along the 11km Te Ara Ōtākaro Avon River Trail. Christchurch retailers Bike Venture, Chill Explore, Action Bicycle Club and Around Again Cycles offer bike rentals.

11. Ride a flat-bottomed boat down the Avon River

The sacred Ōtakaro (Avon River) meanders through the heart of the city and offers a boatload of activities. Relax on an Edwardian-style flat-bottomed boat (or, punt) tour. You’ll get a close-up view of the river's diverse wildlife, and listen to the engaging commentary from your friendly punter. Kayaks are also available for rent from the Antigua Boat Sheds.

Waka (Māori wooden canoes) have been paddled on the Avon River since the 1700s. On Ko Tāne Waka’s 45-minute guided tour, you’ll receive a mihi (greeting), and hear stories from your kaitahutū/kaiārahi (guide/skipper) about the waka's history, including how Māori used these boats for transport/trade with European settlers to build Christchurch.

12. Feel the adrenaline rush at the adventure park

Christchurch Adventure Park is your all-in-one destination for outdoor fun, adrenaline rushes and relaxation, located in a stunning native and pine forest just minutes from the city. Enjoy a scenic ride on New Zealand’s longest chairlift or soar through the treetops on the highest and longest zipline in New Zealand (50m above the valley floor and 1.1 km long).

Whether you're a seasoned rider or a first-timer, explore one of the 44 mountain biking downhill trails or stroll along two of the park’s walking trails: the Forest Loop Trail, a 40-minute return track, or the 2-hour Uphill Trail. Treat yourself to a well-earned relaxation on the open deck of the Adventure Park Café, nestled in the pine forest.

Local tip: Walk up the Uphill Trail, then reward yourself with a free chairlift down.

Misty morning on Akaroa Harbour, New Zealand. Stargrass/Shutterstock

13. Have a brush with the Antarctic

Christchurch is the gateway to Antarctica for many polar researchers, a connection that dates back to 1955. At the International Antarctic Centre, you can feel the chill of a minus-8-degree Antarctic storm in the Storm Dome (warm jackets are provided), take a fun ride in an all-terrain amphibious Hägglund vehicle, and get up close with the adorable Little Blue Penguins.

Detour: For families with young children looking to burn off some energy, hop on the giant slides or explore the climbing walls at Margaret Mahy Playground, the largest in the southern hemisphere.

14. Meet New Zealand’s Big 5

Visit Willowbank Wildlife Reserve, a hybrid zoo and wildlife reserve, to get up close with New Zealand’s "Big 5" native species: the kiwi (guaranteed viewing in a dedicated nocturnal house), cheeky kea (alpine parrots), bush parrot kākā, the ancient tuatara (a type of reptile closely related to dinosaurs) and the very elusive takahē (a colorful endemic bird). You can also see farm animals, ring-tailed lemurs, and capybaras.

Wander through the reserve, feed animals, participate in one of the guided tours, or experience an encounter with lemurs and capybaras.

15. Swim or cruise with dolphins

Considered one of Christchurch’s best day trips, the seaside town of Akaroa is just a 90-minute scenic drive. Known as Aotearoa’s only French settlement town, it is full of colorful history, great food and a wide range of activities, including swimming with the world’s smallest and rarest dolphins – the Hector’s dolphin. Guided by a knowledgeable guide and skipper aboard, get close to ancient volcanic cliffs and observe New Zealand fur seals alongside various marine bird species.

Planning tip: Akaroa French Connection offers a bus service departing daily from Christchurch and Akaroa.