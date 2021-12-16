Lonely Planet may earn a commission from affiliate links on our site. All recommendations and reviews reflect our own independent opinions.

Few cities can offer the natural beauty and cultural diversity of Auckland. Situated on an isthmus between two harbors, Tāmaki Makaurau (the Māori language name for the city) is brimming with waterfront views, fusion dining and independent shopping.

Auckland is a big little city – with a population of around 1.8 million people but spread across a wide area. This means that getting around isn’t always quick and easy, so if you are in a rush, a rental car is recommended. Otherwise, get to know the public transportation system (you can tap on with a contactless bank card or phone on buses, trains and most ferries, though an AT HOP card is still needed for discounted fares), or if you’re game, download the Flamingo or Lime scooter-share apps to tackle the city’s topography with ease.

You can see the main sights in a couple of busy days, but with the breadth of navigating it all, I recommend taking at least 3 or 4 days.

1. Get out on the water

With its twin harbors, Auckland presents myriad opportunities to get out on the water. From downtown Auckland, ferries depart regularly, bringing hikers to Rangitoto Island, bird lovers to Tiritiri Matangi (a bird sanctuary) and holidaymakers to the wine haven of Waiheke.

Advertisement

You can take an outing on the historic Ted Ashby ketch, or book a dolphin- or whale-watching cruise through Auckland Dolphin & Whale Safari. Sports fans who want an America’s Cup experience can sail an authentic race vessel.

Local tip: All kids who live in Auckland can get a free sail on the Ted Ashby once a year.

New Zealand Maritime Museum Hui Te Ananui a Tangaroa. trabantos/Shutterstock

2. Learn about the mysteries of Polynesian navigation (up to NZ’s America’s Cup success)

Auckland is known as the City of Sails, so the New Zealand Maritime Museum Hui Te Ananui a Tangaroa is a great spot to learn more about the city’s connection to the water. On the downtown harbor, the museum is home to an array of seafaring vessels, dating from the earliest Polynesians (who arrived around 800 years ago) all the way up to New Zealand’s America’s Cup victories. In between, you can step into a rocking reproduction of a ship’s steerage cabin, in which immigrants from England would have slept, and see various displays of ships, shipwrecks and sea life.

The museum’s heritage boats bob in the water, ready to take visitors out on hour-long harbor cruises.

Local tip: A replica gunship’s cannon is fired each day at midday. Kids will love joining the countdown, so get there by 11.45am to make sure you’re in place on the concourse.

3. Come nose to beak with a kiwi

New Zealand’s enigmatic and elusive national bird is rarely seen in the wild. Nocturnal, ground dwelling and grumpily territorial, they’re both rare and elusive. But you can get up close at the Auckland Zoo, where a specially designed night habitat allows visitors to watch through the glass as kiwi forage, hunt and sniff out earthworms in the dirt. It takes some time to adjust to the darkness of the enclosure, so go slow, keep your voice to a whisper and get a good look at this curious national treasure.

Detour: The zoo borders Western Springs Park and the Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT). You can even catch the free, historic tram that rumbles between the three. This trifecta of entertainment makes for an ideal family day out.

Hoppers on Ponsonby Rd. Brett Atkinson for Lonely Planet

4. Stroll down Ponsonby Rd and K Rd

Auckland is a series of interconnected villages, and the communities of Ponsonby Road and Karangahape Road (known as K Road to absolutely everyone) are two of the best to explore on foot. The two streets meet at their ends, and you could easily spend a whole day and evening wandering along the lengths of both.

Ponsonby is the more upscale of the two; K Road has an edgier vibe. While Ponsonby offers premier local fashion labels and plenty of fine-dining options (try cocktails and refined Japanese-Peruvian plates at Azabu, then late-night ice cream parlor Duck Island afterward), on K Road you’ll find vintage clothes shopping, record shops and dive bars. Both streets host dancing and debauchery after dark – from Ponsonby’s cowboy bar Jolene to K Road’s GAY.

Advertisement

Local tip: St Kevin’s Arcade, at 183 K Rd, was built in the 1920s. Behind its old-fashioned shop fronts lurk wine bars, restaurants (check out the modern Lebanese at Gemmayze Street and fresh-made pasta at Pici) and live music bars.

5. Experience Māori culture at the Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum

Twice a day, at 11am and 1.30pm, Auckland’s main museum hosts an interactive insight into Māori culture, with a pōwhiri (welcoming ceremony), waiata (songs) and kapa haka (traditional performance).

If you’re traveling with kids, then head to everyone’s favorite, the volcano room, where you can step into a replica house to watch a new volcano form in the harbor right outside your window. There’s plenty more to learn about, including the history of Auckland, so plan for around 3 hours.

Detour: The museum sits in the middle of the picturesque Auckland Domain, well worth a wander around. The winter gardens are particularly lovely.

Sky Tower. matiascausa/Shutterstock.

6. Take a leap of faith off the Sky Tower

New Zealand is famous for adrenaline-pumping sports, but you don’t need to travel to Queenstown to get a taste. In Auckland’s Central Business District, you can step right off the Sky Tower, one of the tallest towers in the southern hemisphere, at 328m. While it’s definitely a heart-stopper, daredevils actually fall feet first, so it isn’t quite as scary as a bungee jump, which you’re welcome to try off the Harbour Bridge instead.

Detour: While you’re there, the SkyCity precinct offers great dining (try the famous fish sliders at Depot). For families and fans, you can come face-to-face with the haka at the All Blacks Experience and explore the horror, fantasy and sci-fi film sets of Wētā Workshop Unleashed, from the special effects company famous for its Lord of the Rings work.

7. Sample your way around the culturally diverse markets

Auckland is one of the world’s most diverse cities – around two in five Aucklanders were born overseas. This fact is represented in the food scene, so get a taste at the many markets.

From the Polynesian cuisine of Ōtara market every Saturday to the busy, bougie Grey Lynn Farmers Market for organic salad greens or the freshly made tofu at Avondale Market on Sundays, you’ll find the best of Auckland culture and produce represented.

If it’s ready-made dinners you’re after, the Food Truck Collective runs pop-up street food events across the city.

Local tip: Bring cash. Many stalls are run by home gardeners and cooks, so they won’t always accept cards.

Piha Beach. Emagnetic/Shutterstock

8. Explore the wild West Coast

Auckland’s West Coast beaches are in stark contrast to the golden sands of the central city. Loaded with iron ore (from volcanic eruptions), the sand here is metallic black and burns your soles on a hot day, so remember your sandals. Matching this ferociousness is the strength of the ocean – the surf is wild, making it a popular spot for surfers but not often recommended for swimming.

Piha, Karekare and Muriwai all have beautiful windswept black sand beaches and surf lifesaving clubs so you can swim safely. At Muriwai, visit the beautiful (but smelly) gannet colony, and at Piha, walk to the far left of the beach to explore rock pools and sandy slopes.

You’re best to take a car – buses are sporadic and the journey will be long.

Local tip: If the ocean isn’t showing off its might when you visit, don’t trust the calm either – the West Coast has plenty of dangerous rips. Only swim between the flags, and if lifeguards aren’t on duty, it’s better to stay on shore.

9. Discover the revitalized harbor precinct

The former industrial area of Wynyard Quarter is now one of Auckland’s most vibrant urban areas. Pedestrianized, lined with native plantings and brimming with activities, the area is full of parks, marinas, international hotels, outdoor event spaces and excellent dining options.

If you’re visiting at lunchtime, the food court of the Auckland Fish Market is a good place to eat fresh, affordable seafood. In summer, hang around the free Karanga Plaza Harbour Pool and its jumping platform – watch kids “manu” into the water, using a local technique to create as huge a splashback as possible.

Detour: If you’re still there at sunset, head to the rooftop bar at QT Hotel for a sundowner – you’ll find a party vibe and gorgeous views over the marina. Order a Bananaruma or a Summer in Piha, and sip as the sun goes down.

Maungawhau/Mt Eden. Bianca7572/Shutterstock

10. Take in a 360-degree view atop a volcano

Auckland is dotted with more than 50 long-dormant volcanic cones. One of the best is Maungawhau/Mt Eden, which has paved and boardwalk paths from base to volcanic cone. Up here are some of the best views of Auckland, especially on a clear day, when you can see all the way to the Waitākere Ranges in the west and the Coromandel Peninsula in the east. The mountain is sacred to the local Māori iwi (tribe), so stick to the paths and stop at the information panels to learn about the people who once lived here.

Local tip: Auckland’s volcanoes are monogenetic (meaning they only erupt once), but the volcanic field is still active. However, you’d have to get really lucky to see one erupt – the last volcano to form in Tāmaki Makaurau was Rangitoto in the harbor around 600 years ago.

11. Eat fish and chips on the beach

One of Auckland’s most quintessential experiences is one of the most easily accessible. Find a local fish and chip shop, order dinner wrapped in paper, then head to a local shoreline for sunset.

Any coast will do, but the suburbs just west of the city are close and quiet – try Pt Chevalier or Herne Bay beaches (pick up supper at Nate’s Plaice in Grey Lynn first) – or if you prefer the hubbub of shops, north-facing Mission Bay in the east has views of Rangitoto and some great restaurants and ice cream parlors.

Local tip: Snapper is a favorite fillet for Kiwis, but asking for what’s fresh-caught is your best bet. Other delicious local cuts include tarakihi, gurnard and kingfish.