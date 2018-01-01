Welcome to Hauraki Gulf Islands
There are more than 50 islands in the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park, many administered by DOC. Some are good-sized islands, others are no more than rocks jutting out of the sea. They’re loosely put into two categories: recreation and conservation. The recreation islands can easily be visited and their harbours are dotted with yachts in summer. The conservation islands, however, have restricted access. Permits are required to visit some, while others are closed refuges for the preservation of rare plants and animals, especially birds.
Top experiences in Hauraki Gulf Islands
Hauraki Gulf Islands activities
Full-Day Waiheke Island Food and Wine Tour
Take the 9:00am Fullers ferry to Matiatia Wharf at Waiheke Island where your driver will greet you there with a welcome sign.You will visit an award-winning olive oil mill, followed by two vineyards, each offering a range of gourmet tastes to accompany their wines. Treats may include oysters straight from Te Matuku Bay, wild honey, the famous local green herb spread and artisan cheeses. Afterwards, enjoy a platter lunch at one of our top vineyard restaurants. After lunch you will be returned to your accommodation or to the ferry back to Auckland.After the completion of the tour, you will be taken back to the wharf where you can catch the 3:00 ferry or choose to be dropped off in the village if you wish to say on the Island longer.
Half-Day Premium Waiheke Wine Tour
Waiheke was made for fine wine and if we were naming it today, we’d probably call this island Wine-heke. You’d think it was purpose-built for the growing and making of fabulous wine. It truly has the geology, soils and climate that you’d dream up if you were trying to create the perfect place to produce really extraordinary wines. For you, it means that a tasting tour of Waiheke’s wineries has the potential to be a ‘best ever’ wine adventure. Doing a wine tour of Waiheke is the icing on the cake of your Auckland holiday. And doing that tour with us will elevate the experience to another level again. We’ve put together a wine adventure that consistently gets rave reviews from our guests. It includes luxury transport and visits to three or four superb vineyards. Lunch, which isn’t included in the cost, can be at a beach-side cafe or a winery restaurant. We can also add an olive oil tour if you’re interested. From the moment we pick you up from the ferry terminal, it’s our mission to live up to your highest expectations. You’ll enjoy gorgeous scenery out the window of our luxury mini-bus, the comments of a local guide who knows everything about the island and its wines. If you want to extend your Waiheke experience, you can either stay on at the vineyards or asked to be dropped-off at The Cove, which is one of Oneroa’s best bars. Your tour guide will greet you with a "Enjoy" sign at 10:35am Matiatia Bay ferry terminal, Waiheke Island. Your tour includes three or more boutique vineyards and a 1.5- to 2-hour lunch at an award winning vineyard or beachfront cafe. Tastings are complimentary however lunch and additional drinks are at your expense. You will be transferred back to the ferry terminal at 4pm (or your accommodation on Waiheke). You have the option to extend your stay once the tour has finished. Just ask our tour guides for more options.
Waiheke Island Wine and Scenery Tour with Wine Tastings
If you are coming from Downtown Auckland, you will need to catch the 9:30am Fullers ferry to Waiheke Island. Please arrive at the terminal 20-30 minutes before your ferry departs as ferries fill up quickly and tickets are sold on a first in line first served basis. Your tour guide will meet you when you arrive at Matiatia Ferry terminal at 10:05am. If you are already on Waiheke Island just let us know where you're staying and we'll arrange to pick you up from your accommodation. Your tour will drive you through the main village of Oneroa and past Oneroa beach. We will take the back streets past gorgeous ocean views and stop at Palm Beach where we will take a brief bush walk down to a lovely lookout with view stretching out to The Coromandel Peninsula. You will then visit a local cafe for your morning tea or coffee or if you are booked on a Saturday we will visit Waiheke's local craft/farmers market. Your next stop will be for lunch (not included in tour price) This will either be at a vineyard high on a hilltop with amazing views reaching out to Auckland city and Rangitoto Island or at a local cafe by a beautiful beach. Your tour will then make its way to 2 boutique vineyards for a wine tasting. Pending seasonal availability you may also have the opportunity to feed some local Alpacas by hand, visit a local Olive Oil grove where you can do a tasting of their Artisan products, sample some local Craft beer or enjoy a swim at a local beach. At the end of your tour your guide will either drop you at the ferry terminal for your ferry back to Auckland or your Waiheke island accommodation or if you wish to spend the last few hours of daylight in Oneroa Village or at another vineyard enjoying the sunset then it's only a short walk to the ferry terminal. Small groups make for fun and flexibility so you can really get to know your fellow travellers. You will be taken off the beaten track where the big buses can't venture.
Maori Cultural Bike Tour on Waiheke Island
Your private electric bicycle tour of Waiheke Island begins at the Matiatia ferry terminal on arrival from Auckland (ferry ticket is your own expense). Meet your Maori guide when you disembark from the ferry and receive a comfortable electric bike, safety equipment, and an orientation. The 6-hour itinerary includes about 3 hours of actual bike riding. You'll pedal along the back roads with significant sea views to the island's only marae (Maori community gathering place) and learn about New Zealand natural and cultural history along the way. See beautiful beaches, local beach hideaways and stop at an award-winning vineyard to indulge in a bit of wine tasting. With the electric bikes we can go further into the island if you have a particular winery on your bucket list. Simply ask your Guide and s/he will be able to advise if it is an option (depending on the distance and quality of roads that lead to the winery). Indulge in a shared lunch platter from one of our many fantastic wineries or kick back on a sandy beach with a gourmet picnic lunch that we will provide. We then make our way back to the main village, Oneroa, where you'll find plenty of cafes, restaurants, unique shops, a lovely beach and art galleries. You may choose to end your guided tour here — it's a perfect place to stop and enjoy our unique shopping village to purchase arty memorabilia (not found off-island) or explore the white-sand beach. Alternatively, the tour will end at Matiatia ferry terminal where we farewell you.
Walking and Biking Tour on Waiheke Island
Your private tour of Waiheke Island begins at the Matiatia ferry terminal on arrival from Auckland (ferry ticket is your own expense). You will be met by your Maori guide as you disembark from the ferry.Start off with a gentle, scenic walk along the beach then up through a regenerating native forest. Your walk continues to a headland with views to the north of New Zealand and west to Auckland city. After this vista, continue on foot for about 45 minutes to 1 hour before hopping on a comfortable bicycle for a 10-minute bike ride to a nearby vineyard.Pass by farms with significant sea views until arrival at your destination and indulge in wine tasting with time to take in the beauty of your surroundings. This is the perfect place to enjoy a shared platter for lunch or alternatively, a gourmet picnic lunch can be provided to have at one of the many beautiful beaches. Afterward, pedal onward to the island's only marae where your guide explains the features of the Maori meeting place including the pohiri (welcoming ceremony).From here, ride your bike along the southern shores of Waiheke Island before making your way to the main village, Oneroa. You'll find plenty of cafes, restaurants, unique shops, art galleries, and a beautiful white-sand beach. You may choose to end your tour here — it's a perfect place to stop and peruse the unique shops or stroll down to the lovely white sands of Oneroa beach — or be dropped off at the Matiatia ferry terminal for your return trip to Auckland in the afternoon.
Private Waiheke Scenic Wine and Art Tour
Your personalized tour of Waiheke Island starts from Matiatia Wharf, where you will be greeted by your guide after you disembark the ferry from Auckland (ferry tickets are your own expense). Alternatively, pickup can by arranged on request from your Waiheke accommodation. Drive along the scenic northern route, taking in spectacular views of the Hauraki Gulf and beyond to the Coromandel Peninsula. The 6-hour itinerary includes visits to three boutique vineyards for premium wine tastings. At the third vineyard, savor a two-course lunch and glass of wine (or non-alcoholic beverage, if preferred). After lunch, you can choose to spend time in Oneroa Village at the craft shops and galleries, or visit a private art studio. Your guide will return you to the ferry terminal in time to catch the Fullers ferry back to Auckland. Alternatively, you can be dropped off at your Waiheke accommodation if you choose to stay on the Island longer and make your own way back to Auckland at your leisure.