Waiheke Island Wine and Scenery Tour with Wine Tastings

If you are coming from Downtown Auckland, you will need to catch the 9:30am Fullers ferry to Waiheke Island. Please arrive at the terminal 20-30 minutes before your ferry departs as ferries fill up quickly and tickets are sold on a first in line first served basis. Your tour guide will meet you when you arrive at Matiatia Ferry terminal at 10:05am. If you are already on Waiheke Island just let us know where you're staying and we'll arrange to pick you up from your accommodation. Your tour will drive you through the main village of Oneroa and past Oneroa beach. We will take the back streets past gorgeous ocean views and stop at Palm Beach where we will take a brief bush walk down to a lovely lookout with view stretching out to The Coromandel Peninsula. You will then visit a local cafe for your morning tea or coffee or if you are booked on a Saturday we will visit Waiheke's local craft/farmers market. Your next stop will be for lunch (not included in tour price) This will either be at a vineyard high on a hilltop with amazing views reaching out to Auckland city and Rangitoto Island or at a local cafe by a beautiful beach. Your tour will then make its way to 2 boutique vineyards for a wine tasting. Pending seasonal availability you may also have the opportunity to feed some local Alpacas by hand, visit a local Olive Oil grove where you can do a tasting of their Artisan products, sample some local Craft beer or enjoy a swim at a local beach. At the end of your tour your guide will either drop you at the ferry terminal for your ferry back to Auckland or your Waiheke island accommodation or if you wish to spend the last few hours of daylight in Oneroa Village or at another vineyard enjoying the sunset then it's only a short walk to the ferry terminal. Small groups make for fun and flexibility so you can really get to know your fellow travellers. You will be taken off the beaten track where the big buses can't venture.