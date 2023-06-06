Waiheke Island

Vines from Man O War Road, Waiheke Island

Overview

Close to Auckland and blessed with its own warm, dry microclimate, Waiheke Island has long been a favourite escape for city dwellers and visitors alike. On the island’s landward side, emerald waters lap at rocky bays, while its ocean flank has excellent sandy beaches.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Man O' War

    Man O' War

    Waiheke Island

    Settle in with a tapas platter and a glass of Man O' War's Valhalla chardonnay at Waiheke's only beachfront tasting room. If the weather is good, go for a…

  • Waiheke Island Artworks

    Waiheke Island Artworks

    Waiheke Island

    The Artworks complex houses the Artworks Theatre, the Waiheke Island Community Cinema, the attention-grabbing Waiheke Community Art Gallery and Whittaker…

  • Stony Batter Historic Reserve

    Stony Batter Historic Reserve

    Waiheke Island

    At the eastern end of the island, privately owned Stony Batter has WWII tunnels and gun emplacements that were built in 1941 to defend Auckland’s harbour…

  • Wild on Waiheke

    Wild on Waiheke

    Waiheke Island

    Showcasing its offerings in a modern bar-and-bistro complex, this winery and microbrewery offers tastings and activities including archery and laser clay…

  • Connells Bay

    Connells Bay

    Waiheke Island

    A pricey but excellent private sculpture park featuring a stellar roster of NZ artists. Admission is by way of a two-hour guided tour. There are only a…

  • Stonyridge

    Stonyridge

    Waiheke Island

    Waiheke's most famous vineyard is home to world-famous reds, an atmospheric cafe and the occasional yoga session on the breezy decks. Order a bottle of…

  • Goldie Estate

    Goldie Estate

    Waiheke Island

    Founded as Goldwater Estate in 1978, this is Waiheke’s pioneering vineyard. The attached delicatessen sells well-stocked baskets and platters for a picnic…

  • Peacock Sky

    Peacock Sky

    Waiheke Island

    Peacock Sky combines a rustic vineyard ambience with wine tasting (from $3), and main dishes ($30 to $35) and shared platters ($34 to $48) tinged with…

