Close to Auckland and blessed with its own warm, dry microclimate, Waiheke Island has long been a favourite escape for city dwellers and visitors alike. On the island’s landward side, emerald waters lap at rocky bays, while its ocean flank has excellent sandy beaches.
Settle in with a tapas platter and a glass of Man O' War's Valhalla chardonnay at Waiheke's only beachfront tasting room. If the weather is good, go for a…
The Artworks complex houses the Artworks Theatre, the Waiheke Island Community Cinema, the attention-grabbing Waiheke Community Art Gallery and Whittaker…
At the eastern end of the island, privately owned Stony Batter has WWII tunnels and gun emplacements that were built in 1941 to defend Auckland’s harbour…
Showcasing its offerings in a modern bar-and-bistro complex, this winery and microbrewery offers tastings and activities including archery and laser clay…
A pricey but excellent private sculpture park featuring a stellar roster of NZ artists. Admission is by way of a two-hour guided tour. There are only a…
Waiheke's most famous vineyard is home to world-famous reds, an atmospheric cafe and the occasional yoga session on the breezy decks. Order a bottle of…
Founded as Goldwater Estate in 1978, this is Waiheke’s pioneering vineyard. The attached delicatessen sells well-stocked baskets and platters for a picnic…
Peacock Sky combines a rustic vineyard ambience with wine tasting (from $3), and main dishes ($30 to $35) and shared platters ($34 to $48) tinged with…
