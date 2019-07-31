Auckland Region

Skytower, the famous landmark of Auckland, New Zealand

The greater Auckland region encompasses the city proper and the gorgeous surrounding towns and landscapes.

  • One Tree Hill monument in Auckland, New Zealand.

    One Tree Hill

    Auckland

    Maungakiekie was the largest and most spiritually significant Māori pā (fortified village) prior to British arrival. At the top of this volcanic cone (at…

  • Auckland War Memorial Museum.

    Auckland Museum

    Parnell & Newmarket

    This imposing neoclassical temple (1929), capped with an impressive copper-and-glass dome (2007), dominates the Auckland Domain and is a prominent part of…

  • The Arts House Trust

    The Arts House Trust

    Auckland

    Housed in a gorgeous 1879 mansion with views to One Tree Hill and the Manukau Harbour, this arts centre is endowed with contemporary NZ art from an…

  • Man O' War

    Man O' War

    Waiheke Island

    Settle in with a tapas platter and a glass of Man O' War's Valhalla chardonnay at Waiheke's only beachfront tasting room. If the weather is good, go for a…

  • A large lizard in its enclosure at the Auckland Zoo, New Zealand.

    Auckland Zoo

    Auckland

    At this modern, spacious zoo, the big foreigners tend to steal the attention from the timid natives, but if you can wrestle the kids away from the tigers…

  • Historic cannon on North Head Reserve overlooking Auckland.

    North Head

    Auckland

    North Head was a Māori pā and is still a fortress of sorts, with the navy maintaining a presence. It's riddled with tunnels, started at the end of the…

  • AUCKLAND,NZ - May 26 2013:Auckland Domain Wintergardens.The garden was officially opened to the public in 1982 and now holds a variety of more than 10,000 plants from all over the world.; Shutterstock ID 141472774; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Gillmore; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online-Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: 65050/ Online Design /LaurenGillmore/IYL

    Wintergarden

    Parnell & Newmarket

    The Wintergarden, with its fernery, tropical house, cool house, cute cat statue and neighbouring cafe, is in the Auckland Domain.

  • Kelly Tarlton’s Sea Life Aquarium

    Kelly Tarlton’s Sea Life Aquarium

    Auckland

    In this topsy-turvy aquarium sharks and stingrays swim over and around you in transparent tunnels that were once stormwater tanks. You can also enter the…

