  • Auckland War Memorial Museum.

    Auckland Museum

    Parnell & Newmarket

    This imposing neoclassical temple (1929), capped with an impressive copper-and-glass dome (2007), dominates the Auckland Domain and is a prominent part of…

    Wintergarden

    Parnell & Newmarket

    The Wintergarden, with its fernery, tropical house, cool house, cute cat statue and neighbouring cafe, is in the Auckland Domain.

  • Auckland Domain

    Auckland Domain

    Parnell & Newmarket

    Covering about 80 hectares, this green swath contains the Auckland Museum, sports fields, interesting sculpture, formal gardens, wild corners and the…

  • Holy Trinity Cathedral

    Holy Trinity Cathedral

    Parnell & Newmarket

    Auckland's Anglican cathedral is a hodgepodge of architectural styles, especially compared to St Mary's Church next door, a wonderful wooden Gothic…

  • Parnell Rose Garden

    Parnell Rose Garden

    Parnell & Newmarket

    These formal gardens are blooming excellent from November to March. A stroll through Dove-Myer Robinson Park leads to peaceful Judges Bay and tiny St…

  • St Mary's Church

    St Mary's Church

    Parnell & Newmarket

    Next door to the Holy Trinity Cathedral, this wonderful wooden Gothic Revival church (1886) has a burnished interior and interesting stained-glass windows.

  • Kinder House

    Kinder House

    Parnell & Newmarket

    Built of volcanic stone, this 1857 home displays the watercolours and memorabilia of the Reverend Dr John Kinder (1819–1903), headmaster of the Church of…

  • Ewelme Cottage

    Ewelme Cottage

    Parnell & Newmarket

    Built in 1864 for a clergyman, this storybook cottage is an exceptionally well-preserved example of an early colonial house.

