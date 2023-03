Covering about 80 hectares, this green swath contains the Auckland Museum, sports fields, interesting sculpture, formal gardens, wild corners and the Wintergarden, with its fernery, tropical house, cool house, cute cat statue, coffee kiosk and neighbouring cafe. The mound in the centre of the park is all that remains of Pukekaroa, one of Auckland’s volcanoes. At its humble peak, a totara tree surrounded by a palisade honours the first Māori king.