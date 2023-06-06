Hauraki Gulf Islands

Stretching between Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula, the Hauraki Gulf is dotted with motu (islands), and is as equally stunning as Northland's Bay of Islands. Some islands are only minutes from the city and make excellent day trips. Wine-soaked Waiheke and volcanic Rangitoto really shouldn’t be missed. Great Barrier requires more effort (and cash) to get to, but provides an idyllic escape from modern life.

  • Man O' War

    Waiheke Island

    Settle in with a tapas platter and a glass of Man O' War's Valhalla chardonnay at Waiheke's only beachfront tasting room. If the weather is good, go for a…

  • Waiheke Island Artworks

    Waiheke Island

    The Artworks complex houses the Artworks Theatre, the Waiheke Island Community Cinema, the attention-grabbing Waiheke Community Art Gallery and Whittaker…

  • Stony Batter Historic Reserve

    Waiheke Island

    At the eastern end of the island, privately owned Stony Batter has WWII tunnels and gun emplacements that were built in 1941 to defend Auckland’s harbour…

  • Wild on Waiheke

    Waiheke Island

    Showcasing its offerings in a modern bar-and-bistro complex, this winery and microbrewery offers tastings and activities including archery and laser clay…

  • Mansion House

    Hauraki Gulf Islands

    This impressive wooden manor was extended from an 1845 structure by Governor George Grey, who purchased the island in 1862. It houses a fine collection of…

  • Connells Bay

    Waiheke Island

    A pricey but excellent private sculpture park featuring a stellar roster of NZ artists. Admission is by way of a two-hour guided tour. There are only a…

  • Stonyridge

    Waiheke Island

    Waiheke's most famous vineyard is home to world-famous reds, an atmospheric cafe and the occasional yoga session on the breezy decks. Order a bottle of…

  • Goldie Estate

    Waiheke Island

    Founded as Goldwater Estate in 1978, this is Waiheke’s pioneering vineyard. The attached delicatessen sells well-stocked baskets and platters for a picnic…

