Kelly Tarlton’s Sea Life Aquarium

In this topsy-turvy aquarium sharks and stingrays swim over and around you in transparent tunnels that were once stormwater tanks. You can also enter the tanks in a shark cage with a snorkel ($89). Other attractions include the Penguin Passport tour (10.30am Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday; $179 per person) where visitors can get up close with Antarctic penguins. For all tickets, there are significant discounts online, especially for midweek visits.

A free shark-shaped shuttle bus departs from the Britomart Transport Centre hourly on the half-hour from 9.30am to 3.30pm. Check the website for the exact location, as construction was taking place around central Auckland at the time of writing.